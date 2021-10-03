ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's soccer team improved its Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference record to 2-0 on Saturday with a 3-0 victory over Franklin. The win was the Ravens' first over the Grizzlies since Oct. 5, 2010.
Anderson (3-5-1, 2-0) came out strong against Franklin (2-7, 1-1), wasting no time taking chances on goal. Within the first 10 minutes, the Ravens notched three shot opportunities.
Jessica Pulaski scored Ravens' first goal in the 26th minute. Pulaski found the back of the net after following a Holly Garrett shot the Grizzlies' goalkeeper initially saved.
Through the remainder of the first half, the Ravens continued to fire shots, outshooting the Grizzlies 15-2. Heading into halftime, the Ravens controlled the game with a 1-0 lead.
Eight minutes out of halftime, Lillie Casey extended the Ravens' lead. Pendleton Heights' Taylor Fort assisted Casey after fighting off a Grizzlies defender on the goal line and dropping the ball back to Casey who was standing about 10 yards out from the goal wide open. Casey hit the shot one touch into the center of the net, right past the keeper to give the Ravens a 2-0 lead.
Casey took two more chances before once again finding the back of the net in the 64th minute. This time, Pulaski assisted Casey. Pulaski started the play at the half-field line when she slotted the ball in between two defenders to an oncoming Casey.
Casey took three touches before cutting the ball into her inside and shooting from just outside the 18-yard box. The shot bounced just in front of the Grizzlies' goalkeeper and past her hand to give the Ravens a 3-0 lead.
Anderson controlled possession through most of the 90 minutes of play. The Ravens continuously applied pressure on the Grizzlies' defense with shot opportunities and passes between the defenders. In total, the Ravens outshot the Grizzlies 27-4, with 15 shots on goal compared to one.
AU goalkeeper Emmalee Paarlberg picked up her first career shutout. Casey led the Ravens offensively. Her two goals came on 13 shots, with eight being on frame. The Ravens had five corner kicks compared to the Grizzlies' zero. Both sides committed eight fouls each.
"(Saturday) was a total team win, and we are proud of the energy, pressure, and attacking mindset we displayed all across the field," AU coach Jennifer Myhre said. "Our wings did a great job staying disciplined out wide and taking players on. The composure in the box and extra effort to follow up and keep the ball in play has been key. It's been a great week of soccer, and (we) look forward to building upon it this week."
The Ravens hit the road Wednesday, making the short trip over to Richmond to take on Earlham (1-7, 0-2) at 3:30 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
ANDERSON -- AU welcomed the Franklin College to the AU Soccer Fields for a double-overtime matchup that ended in a 2-2 draw.
Franklin (2-6-1, 0-1-1) started off strong against the Ravens (3-6-2, 0-0-2). A goal in the ninth minute gave the Grizzlies an early lead as Dillion Neel hit a shot from the top of the 18-yard box.
Anderson wasted no time to answer, taking two shots before finding the back of the net to tie the game. Usman Kamara gave the Ravens their first goal in the 12th minute. Jordan Bossman started the play, making a high pass across the box to Drew Sonnefeldt. Sonnefeldt jumped over his defender and headed the ball down. With the ball bouncing in front of the goal, Kamara ran on to it and struck it past an oncoming defender and the Grizzlies' goalkeeper to get the Ravens on the board.
The Ravens continued with the pressure for the remainder of the half, outshooting the Grizzlies 6-2 after tying the game up, but were unable to build a lead before the halftime whistle blew.
Coming out of halftime, a physical game ensued, with both teams getting called for fouls and receiving cards. The Ravens and Grizzlies went back-and-forth with chances at goal, with the Grizzlies once again finding the back of the net first in the second half. Jon Moore scored the Grizzlies goal to take the lead in the 64th minute.
In the 82nd minute, the Ravens were awarded a penalty kick. Drew Vaughn slotted the ball into the lower right corner to tie the game up 2-2.
Both sides took two more shots before the final whistle blew, signaling the end of regulation and sending the game into overtime.
Anderson controlled the first overtime, keeping the ball on its offensive end for most of the 10 minutes. The Ravens had four shot opportunities and didn't allow the Grizzlies any.
The best opportunity to win the game came in the 100th minute. With no one around, Stephen Fite received the ball in the middle of the 18-yard box. A misfortunate hit sent the ball over the goal.
The second overtime saw just three opportunities, with the Ravens taking two shots.
Overall, the Ravens held possession for 58% of the match, with 50% of that time of possession in the Ravens' own attacking quarter. Anderson spent just 9% of its possession in its defensive quarter.
The Ravens outshot the Grizzlies 24-13, taking 15 shots on goal to five. Caleb Gonser, Art Hinton IV and Kamara each led the Ravens with four shots.
Gonser led the Ravens with five steals while Dalton Grubbs paced the Ravens with two steals. Fifteen corner kicks were awarded to the Ravens, and a total of 32 fouls were committed between the teams.
"I am happy we found the net late in the game to tie things up, but I am disappointed in our overall performance," AU coach Scott Fridley said. "I think Coach (Cody) Graman had a good plan, and his kids fought hard. We have to find a way to be more patient and make good decisions when the conditions aren't favorable. We will respond to this and learn from it. Onward and upward. We have to get ready for Earlham Wednesday."
Anderson will be back in action Wednesday during Faculty/Staff Appreciation Day at the AU Soccer Fields against Earlham at 3:30 p.m.
