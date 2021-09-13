WILMINGTON, Ohio -- The Anderson University women's soccer team hit the road to take on Wilmington on Saturday in a non-conference contest. After the first 90 minutes with no goal, the fans witnessed some free soccer. Through the next 20 minutes, neither team conceded a goal, leading to a 0-0 double-overtime tie.
Anderson (0-3-1) started off strong against the Quakers (0-4-1), taking three shots on goal and two corner kicks between the ninth and 15th minute. Jessica Pulaski took the first shot, Taylor Baker had the second and Pendleton Heights' Taylor Fort took the third. All three shots were saved by Quaker goalkeeper Lauren Galloway.
The half continued with the Quakers taking multiple shots on goal. Ravens goalkeeper Emmalee Paarlberg made huge saves throughout the half to keep the Ravens and Quakers tied at zero-all.
Pulaski ripped off a shot on goal just 58 seconds into the second half, but was unable to secure the goal as the Quakers' goalkeeper was awarded a save. The second half saw a strong Ravens defense as the Quakers racked up seven shots. Paarlberg continued to make big saves for the Ravens to keep them in the game. At the end of regulation, neither team was able to find the back of the net, sending the game into overtime.
During the first overtime, the Quakers gave all they had, taking three shots to one over the Ravens. The Ravens' shots came in the 99th minute from Pulaski, which was once again saved by Galloway.
With tired legs, neither team was able to record a shot in the second overtime. Four fouls, three offsides penalties and a Raven corner kick were called in the final 10 minutes.
Pulaski and Fort led the Ravens with four shots each. Pulaski had three on goal, while Fort had two. Taylor Baker also had her fair share of shots, with each of her three shots being on frame. Paarlberg played the full 110 minutes for the Ravens in goal, recording eight saves for the Ravens. During the game, the Quakers outshot the Ravens 18-12.
"(Saturday), we grew together as a team and were back to playing our style and collective focus," AU coach Jennifer Myhre said. "I was proud of the mindset and fight we brought, and (we) had great chances on goal. The back line played strong as a unit and is getting their chemistry. In the net, Emmalee came up with some key saves, as well and really stepped up. I know we will take this momentum into this week and will keep getting better each day."
The Ravens will return to action Wednesday against Bethel (0-6) at AU Soccer Fields for a non-conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
MEN'S SOCCER
ANDERSON -- Webster topped AU 5-0 in a winner-take-all matchup for the Raven/Spartan Classic title at the AU Soccer Fields.
"I am disappointed how we started and finished this game," Ravens coach Scott Fridley said. "When you play a team that good, you can't start slow and end slow. They will bury you. We were extremely slow starting and our pregame was not energetic at all. I felt like we were going through the motions.
"Young teams need leadership and consistency. For some reason, I couldn't get them energized and excited to play. This team has a lot of talent and excitement in it going forward. I just have to get it out of them."
Webster (4-1) and Anderson (2-3) were tied at the half. The Gorloks pulled away, scoring five goals in the second half. Webster outshot Anderson 24-5 and held a 14-2 advantage in shots on goal.
Drew Vaughn led the Ravens with four intercepts while Art Hinton IV paced the Ravens with three steals. Grant Conklin and Usman Kamara each put their only shot on frame while Luke Burkle, Jaxon Gillig and Caleb Gonser added shots.
Danny Moro-Medina saved nine of the 14 shots he faced.
"Danny was excellent keeping us in the match early," Fridley said. "He surely didn't deserve the ending."
The Ravens are next slated for two road matches. Anderson battles Wabash (3-2) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Crawfordsville. The Ravens then face off with Albion (1-1-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. in Albion, Michigan.
"We will be better, but we will have to find our way while playing our extremely difficult schedule continuing with Wabash and Albion," Fridley said.
MEN'S TENNIS
GREENVILLE, Ill. -- AU split its matches during Saturday's triangular meet.
Anderson (3-1) captured a 7-2 victory against Webster (1-2) to open the day. Greenville (3-0) then edged the Ravens in a 5-4 decision.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
GREENVILLE, Ill. -- AU split its two matches during the triangular meet.
Webster (2-1) put together a 5-4 win against the Ravens (2-2) to start the day. Anderson then closed out with a 5-4 victory against Greenville (5-4).
