ANDERSON -- On Wednesday, the Anderson University women's soccer team secured a huge 2-1 victory over visiting Transylvania in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener Wednesday.
Entering the match, the Pioneers (5-3-1, 0-1 HCAC) had scored 14 times and allowed just five goals in eight matches. The Ravens (2-5-1, 1-0) are the first team this season to net multiple goals against Transylvania.
"The start of conference is a time to reset and have a clean slate, where everyone is in the chase," said AU coach Jennifer Myhre.
Pendleton Heights' Taylor Fort opened the game with a shot outside the 18-yard box within the first two minutes for the Ravens, but Pioneers' goalkeeper Morgan Patton was able to get to it, stopping an early lead for the Ravens.
From that point on, both sides wasted no time firing shots at goal. It was an evenly matched contest through the first 45 minutes, with both sides taking seven shots apiece. The Ravens hit three on frame, while the Pioneers recorded just one that Ravens goalkeeper Emmalee Paarlberg was able to get her hands on to keep it a scoreless game. The first half came and went with neither team finding the back of the net.
Coming out of halftime at a 0-0 draw, both teams were giving it their all to get on the board. In the 59th minute, the Pioneers did just that. A foul by the Ravens rewarded the Pioneers with a free kick outside the 18-yard box on the right side of the field. Abby Baker of Transylvania took the free kick and netted the ball into the center of the goal just under the crossbar.
A few minutes passed before the Ravens were able to gain possession on their offensive end. Then, in the 62nd minute, Izzy Wilson received the ball from Jessica Pulaski on the left outside the 18-yard box where she juked her defender to take a touch towards the inside of the goal. Wilson then blasted a shot towards the goal and into the back of the net to tie the game up 1-1.
With the game tied, the Ravens found a new round of energy to keep pushing because two minutes later in the 64th minute, the Ravens once again found the back of the net. Anderson's second, and game-winning goal, came from Fort who was assisted by Holly Garrett and Lillie Casey.
The play started with Garrett receiving the ball on the right side inside the 18-yard box, making a one-touch pass into the center of the box to an oncoming Casey. Casey mishit the ball, but Fort was there to step in and slide the ball past the Pioneers' goalkeeper to give the Ravens a 2-1 lead.
Through the remainder of the half, the Ravens held strong defensively, allowing the Pioneers to record just one more shot. Anderson took two more chances before moving to a complete defensively minded game to secure a home victory.
"We had focused in practices and renewed energy this week, which set the tone for (Wednesday). As alumna Donna Fishter reminded us, this is the time to go into the next gear and accelerate into conference, leaving nothing behind," Myhre said. "We had the fight all game and didn't let up even going down. Izzy Wilson really brought the energy and took a great strike to get us on the board. With Holly's cross, it was great to have both Lillie and Fort running through and good discipline to put it away. Defensively Izzy Trader really stepped up and was on them all game. This was key and (I'm) proud of the preparation, fight and energy by all."
Anderson and Transylvania competed evenly through the entire 90 minutes. Both teams took a total of 12 shots, with the Ravens recording six on goal and the Pioneers tallying two. Fort and Wilson each tallied four shots on the day, with each of Fort's shots being on frame while Wilson hit one. Corissa Horton took two shots for the Ravens, Pulaski had one and Casey hit her only shot on frame.
The Ravens now look to build on their conference win as they host Franklin in an HCAC matchup and Kicks for Cancer on Saturday. Franklin (2-6, 1-0) comes in after defeating Manchester 1-0 on Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the AU Soccer Fields.
MEN'S SOCCER
LEXINGTON, Ky. -- AU and Transylvania grinded out a 0-0 tie to open the HCAC season.
"I'm very proud of (Wednesday's) efforts," Ravens coach Scott Fridley said. "The boys made some strides. When we moved the ball, we were very dangerous."
Transylvania (2-3-2, 0-0-1) outshot the Ravens (3-6-1, 0-0-1) by a 14-8 margin. Both teams registered three shots on goal.
Victor Silva tallied three shots and one shot on goal. The sophomore from Paramount, California, provided Anderson's best scoring look, as a corner kick he took in the 100th minute struck the post.
Usman Kamara took two shots for the Ravens. Luke Burkle and Stephen Fite each put their only shot on frame. Caleb Gonser also added a shot.
Anderson's defense limited Transylvania to three shots on goal, and Josh Brown posted a three-save shutout.
"I feel like Josh Brown and the defenders did a very good job of just staying patient and keeping the ball," Fridley said.
The Ravens face off with Franklin (2-6, 0-1) in HCAC action on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the AU Soccer Fields.
"I think we grew up a little against a very talented team that is well coached," Fridley said. "Getting a point in Lexington is no easy thing to do. Onward to Saturday."
