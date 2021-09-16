ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's soccer team welcomed Bethel to the AU Soccer Fields on Wednesday for a non-conference matchup. In a double overtime thriller, the Ravens secured a 2-1 victory, their first of the 2021-22 season.
Both teams came out strong in the first seven minutes, with Anderson (1-3-1) taking two shots and Bethel (0-7) trying three. Unfortunately, in the 10th minute, the Ravens committed a foul inside the 18-yard box, giving the Pilots a penalty kick. Bethel's Audrey Lerch was able to convert the penalty kick and gave the Pilots a 1-0 lead over the Ravens.
Anderson dominated the rest of the half. The defense didn't allow the Pilots to take another shot on goal, while the offense recorded nine more shots.
Coming out of halftime trailing by one, the Ravens gave it everything they had. They continued to fire shots on goal, with Pilots goalkeeper Corryn Berlin making a couple of spectacular saves.
In the 72nd minute, senior Corissa Horton subbed into the match and wasted no time making an impact. Just nine minutes later, Pendleton Heights' Taylor Fort won the ball near the midfield, dribbled past two defenders and passed the ball to Horton who took one touch with her left foot past the inside of her defender and rocketed the ball with her right foot into the upper left corner of the net from 25 yards out, tying the game 1-1 with nine minutes left in regulation.
Anderson didn't give up, as it continued to fire four more shots before the final whistle. The Ravens and Pilots ended regulation tied 1-1 as they headed into overtime.
For the second game in a row, the Ravens found themselves playing extra soccer. This time they hoped for a better result. The first 10 minutes of overtime saw Ravens goalkeeper Emmalee Paarlberg make two saves to keep it a 1-1 draw. The Ravens took three chances with one on goal being stopped by the Pilots' goalkeeper. Anderson and Bethel ended the first overtime still tied with just 10 minutes of action remaining.
Even after 100 minutes of play, the Ravens still came into the second overtime with energy. Fort immediately took a shot, going just over the goal. Then, in the 105th minute, the Ravens earned a free kick.
After a couple of passes, Fort ended up with the ball near the top of the 18-yard box. Fort dribbled towards the left side and passed the ball out to Lauren Brown who was on the left outside of the 18 and crossed it high in the air near the 6-yard box where Holly Garrett backed off of her defender, jumped and headed the ball past the goalkeeper into the left side netting.
With the game being in overtime, Garrett's goal was the golden goal needed to end the game and secure the Ravens' first victory.
Throughout the match, the Ravens dominated on the offensive side, recording 27 shots to the Pilots' 10 over the course of 105 minutes. Fort and Horton led the Ravens on shots, with each recording five. Right behind them was Holly Garrett with four. Horton and Garrett led the team with three on goal.
Kaitlyn Revell and Lillie Casey had two shots. While Jessica Pulaski, Taylor Baker, Lauren Brown, Anhely Montes and Rebekah Hisle each had one shot. Paarlberg made six saves against the Pilots.
"What I loved about (Wednesday) was the fight and perseverance," Ravens coach Jennifer Myhre said. "Despite the early PK, we kept pressing and believed the goal would come. It was a great look and take by Corissa to equalize it and give us the momentum to press on.
"Lauren served a smart ball across, and Holly was in the right position framing the back post to head it home. This was a well-deserved team win and effort."
The Ravens will be back in action at the AU Soccer Fields on Saturday as they welcome St. Mary's (4-1). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
PENDLETON -- AU (3-2, 1-0 HCAC) cruised past Franklin (0-3, 0-2) with a 9-0 victory at Pendleton's Community Sport and Wellness Center.
"We did an excellent job controlling points and looking for opportunities to put balls away," Ravens coach Matt Moore said. "In doubles, we used formations well and did our part to take control at the net. In singles, we worked smart patterns and kept errors to a minimum. It was a great way to start the conference season."
Anderson faces off with Trine (4-0) on Friday at 4 p.m. at the AU Tennis Courts.
