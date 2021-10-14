ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's soccer team defeated Defiance in a high-scoring contest Wednesday. After 90 minutes of regulation time, the Ravens secured a 6-0 victory over the Yellow Jackets in a Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference game that saw 49 Anderson shots.
Goals came quickly for the Ravens (5-5-2, 4-0-1 HCAC). From the opening minute, the Ravens dominated possession, keeping the ball on their offensive end for most of the game. The Ravens ripped off six shots, four on target, before finding the back of the net in the seventh minute.
Brooke Neu assisted Jessica Pulaski with a pass off the end line inside the 18-yard box to an on-running Pulaski who one-touched the shot through the Yellow Jackets (2-9, 0-5) goalkeepers' legs.
Anderson wasted no time taking more shots, and it was only a matter of minutes before it built on its lead. Pendleton Heights' Taylor Fort found the goal off a Harper Manion assist in the 11th minute. In a very similar play to the Ravens' first goal, Manion passed the ball to Fort from the end line and Fort was able to send the ball just to the left of the diving goalkeeper.
Izzy Wilson then found herself a goal as Fort was on the opposite end this time with an assist in the 16th minute. Fort passed the ball to Wilson who was waiting on the left inside of the 18-yard box. Wilson took a touch to control the ball, a touch to get past the defender, one more to set herself up and then ripped a shot just off the ground into the inside corner of the goal, right between the post and the keeper. Just 16 minutes into the game the Ravens led the visiting Yellow Jackets 3-0.
As some time passed and the shots continued, the Ravens made multiple subs. With a whole new team on the field, the Ravens continued to search for more goals.
In the 30th minute, Riley Schultz built the Ravens' lead off a Lauren Brown assist. Brown received a long ball inside the 18-yard box and made a crossing pass right in front of the Yellow Jackets' keeper to a defenseless Schultz. Schultz earned her first career goal.
At the end of the first 45 minutes, Anderson led Defiance 4-0.
Coming out of halftime, Manion struck three shots, all on goal, but was unable to find the back of the net between the 46th and 50th minute.
Most of the second half went by before the Ravens found the goal for the fifth time. After multiple shots, Taylor Baker put the ball into the goal in the 85th minute off an Anhely Montes assist. Surrounded by defenders, Montes was able to find a wide-open Baker who took one touch and rocketed her shot into the upper-left corner, opposite of where she shot from, and just over the keeper's hands.
Then, with 36 seconds remaining, Lillie Casey joined in on the goal scoring. Casey shot the ball from in between the sideline and the 18-yard box, sending the ball high and far. The ball hit off the far-left post and bounced into the goal. With just a couple seconds left to play, the Ravens secured a 6-0 victory, their largest of the season.
"[Wednesday] was a great team win, and it was awesome to see so many players have an impact on the game," AU coach Jennifer Myhre said. "We knew Defiance was going to pack the box, and the key was to stay disciplined moving the ball around and being patient in the attack. We did a great job stretching wide and getting in behind. Each of the goals were great buildups and strong finishes. Overall, this game was one of our best in regards to shot selection and keeping them on frame. Hats off to their keeper, as she played well and made quality saves all game long."
Inside the box score, the domination continued for the Ravens. Anderson allowed Defiance to take zero shots, while taking 49 themselves, 33 of which were on goal. Fifteen Ravens got in on the shot action, with six different Ravens finding the back of the net.
Pulaski led the Ravens with eight shots, seven on frame, and one in goal. Baker was right behind her with seven shots, five on frame, and one in goal. Then it was Fort who took five shots, two on frame, and one in goal. Wilson and Casey each had three shots, one in goal, with Wilson hitting all three on frame and Casey with two. Schultz put her only shot in the back of the goal. In goal, Mallory Housman picked up the shutout after facing no shots from Defiance.
Anderson hits the road for its next three games. On Sunday, they head to Bluffton, Ohio, to take on Bluffton (4-8, 1-4) at 1 p.m.
