ANDERSON--Anderson University announced Monday that the athletics department and Athletic Director Marcie Taylor have selected Matt Moore as the head men's and women's tennis coach.
Moore spent the 2018-19 season as the interim women's tennis head coach at Butler University in which he led the Bulldogs to the program's best record for the decade. He served as Butler's assistant coach the previous year.
Moore coached with Zionsville Community High School from 2008-17, which includes the last seven as the girl's head coach and the last six as the boy's head coach. During the 2011-12 season, Moore led Zionsville's No. 1 doubles team to third place in the Indiana High School Athletic Association Tournament.
"Coach Moore's experience provides an opportunity to continue building upon the solid foundation already present within the men's and women's tennis programs," Taylor said. "Coach Moore's commitment to mentoring student-athletes extends far beyond competitive tennis and is an ideal match for the mission of Anderson University."
Moore led Zionsville to combined totals of 10 IHSAA sectional titles and two IHSAA regional titles during his time as head coach. Moore was tabbed the Hoosier Crossroads Conference Coach of the Year on the girl's side in 2011 and on the boy's side in 2013. Zionsville's girls teams claimed HCC titles in 2011 and 2014. During Moore's tenure as head coach, the Eagles racked up a combined total of 37 all-HCC selections.
Moore has been a head teaching professional with Riviera Club since 2019. He was also a teaching professional with Pearson Automotive Club from 2017-19.
Moore spent four years as a player with Hanover College from 2002-06. He was tabbed the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) MVP in 2004 and was also named to the all-HCAC team that year.
Moore earned a Ph.D. in Social Work from Indiana University as well as a master's degree in Social Work from Indiana. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hanover in Psychology and Philosophy.
"I would like to thank athletic director Marcie Taylor for providing me the honor of leading the women's and men's tennis programs at Anderson University," Moore said. "I am excited to return to my Division III roots and to share in each program's bright future. I have no doubt we will run a nationally-recognized program that promotes character both on and off the court. I am humbled to be a part of the Ravens family."
