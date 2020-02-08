ANDERSON -- The Anderson University men's and women's basketball teams played two close games against Bluffton on Saturday afternoon, with the women coming out on top and the men falling just short.
The Ravens started out hot and carried a 32-28 lead into halftime of the women's game. Bluffton made a late push, but AU held on to earn a 64-57 victory.
Madison-Grant alum Hannah Hawkins dominated for most of the game, racking up 17 points and 13 rebounds. She was forced to leave in the fourth quarter after suffering an ankle injury diving for a loose ball.
“We went into the game focused and determined to win,” Hawkins said. “We executed really well today and were well prepared for Bluffton, which was very important to our win.
“I’m not quite sure what is going on with my ankle, but we’ll figure out more about it on Monday. As of right now, I’m feeling a lot better than I did at the end of the game.”
Lexi Dellinger and Payton Moore each added 15 points. The three-headed attack that featured the two sophomores and Hawkins provided 47 of the team’s 64 points and proved to be too much for the Beavers to overcome.
Brianna Gillig was the star of the show for Bluffton, scoring 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting. TJ Mills added 18 points and four assists.
In the second half of the doubleheader, the men’s team controlled the first half before falling victim to its own turnovers. AU turned the ball over 20 times compared to just 11 for Bluffton.
The fastbreak points along with the great ball movement from Bluffton helped the Beavers edge out the Ravens 63-60.
“Whereas on Wednesday I felt that we did not compete hard, today we played very hard,” Ravens coach Owen Handy. “We challenged the guys the past couple of days, and I am proud of how we responded. Unfortunately, you can't turn the ball over 20 times in a close game against a good team and expect to win, and that is what we did today.
“If we had done a better job of protecting possession, we probably would have come away with a win.”
Maurice Knight returned to his star form following an off-night Wednesday. He tallied 18 points and 10 rebounds to go along with three blocked shots. Senior Malik Laffoon added 16 points, including two 3-pointers.
The Ravens are now 7-7 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play following their second straight home loss. They will face an uphill battle in their next two games, traveling to face third-place Hanover on Wednesday and the conference-leading Franklin Grizzlies on Saturday.
Every game is important from here on out, as the Ravens hold a one-game advantage over Manchester for the final spot in the conference tournament.
The women will host Hanover on Wednesday before joining the men on the road to face Franklin on Saturday. The Ravens find themselves in a tie for the final playoff spot following Saturday’s win.
