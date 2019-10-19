ANDERSON — Anderson University’s football team lost to Rose-Hulman 45-0 Saturday in its homecoming game. The team struggled from the start, falling behind 21-0 at the end of the first quarter, and trailed 42-0 at halftime.
“For the third week in a row, we came out flat in the first half,” said head coach Steve Rock. “You just can’t do that against the top-tier teams in this (Heartland Collegiate Athletic) Conference. We are a very young team and have to continue to improve on the fundamentals each of these next few games.”
Sophomore running back Reggie Lipscomb carried the offense for the Ravens, rushing the ball 20 times for 106 yards. He also caught two passes for 16 yards.
The Fightin’ Engineers dominated in all facets. Quarterback Andrew Dion completed 16 of 19 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. All of his touchdown passes were caught by junior wideout Noah Thomas. Dion and most of the first-string offense left the game after halftime.
Rose running back Garrett Wight carried the ball 16 times for 105 yards and a trio of touchdowns.
The Ravens’ offense failed to put any strong drives together until the fourth quarter. Freshman quarterback Tyson Harley was picked off in the red zone by Cody Steiner late. Lipscomb was stopped at the goal line on fourth-and-goal to end the only other drive that found the red zone.
Former quarterback Alex Laccabue led the Ravens in tackles with six and continued to look sharp as he transitions to defense. Christian Myers was in the backfield often in the second half, and while he didn’t record a sack, he did register two quarterback hits. The defense caused two turnovers, intercepting a pass and recovering one of their three forced fumbles.
AU is now 3-4 overall and 1-3 in HCAC play. The team has lost three straight, but Saturday’s loss was its first at home this season.
“I believe the tough times we are going through now will convert to future success,” said Rock. “We need to continue to stick together as a team for the long haul. The expectation for this team to win on a weekly basis is only hindered by our youth.”
The Ravens will travel to Bluffton, Ohio, Saturday to face off against Bluffton University (0-5). Last year, the Ravens were defeated by the Beavers 13-0.
