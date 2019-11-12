ANDERSON -- The Anderson University women's basketball team hit the court for its season debut Tuesday in a 59-49 loss to Ohio Northern.
The Ravens got off to a slow start and struggled on the offensive end, shooting just over 30 percent for the game. They were also outrebounded 47-32, hampering an overall strong defensive performance.
“I felt like, as a team, we seemed a little timid,” said junior center Hannah Hawkins. “It was our first game of the year, so it took us a little bit longer to find our groove. Personally, I could’ve played better, but with it being the first game, I’m just hoping to acknowledge and accept my mistakes and grow from them.”
Payton Moore, Hanna Ault and Lexi Dellinger led the way offensively for the team, each reaching double-digits in the scoring column. Hawkins contributed seven rebounds and three blocks as well.
Ohio Northern was successful in using its depth with eight different players entering the scoring column. Abby Weeks and Sydney Ward led the way with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Ravens will look to learn from Tuesday’s loss as the season continues. For the first time in a while, they are a deep and experienced team. AU was picked to finish fourth in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll after finishing ninth last year.
Their next game will be on the road at Wilmington, Ohio, Friday against Denison.
