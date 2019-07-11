ANDERSON — The 53rd running of the Redbud 400 tops a full weekend at Anderson Speedway.
Five former winners are entered in Monday’s Redbud 400 presented by Mesha McCarty State Farm, Mitch Smith Auto Service and Perfecto for the Champion Racing Association’s Super Series for super late models.
Former winners include Johnny VanDoorn, Steve Wallace, Daniel Hemric, Steve Dorer and Dalton Armstrong.
A strong field of competitors are entered including Florida drivers Stephen Nasse and Jett Noland, ARCA Racing Series regular Travis Braden and former CRA Super Series champion Cody Coughlin.
Two-time CRA JEGS All Stars Tour champion Jack Dossey III, who picked up his first CRA Super Series win at Anderson Speedway in April, is returning to what is considered his home track.
Dossey was a two-time McGunegill Engine Performance champion at the speedway.
Defending Anderson Speedway late model champion Jeff Marcum is entered along with current points leader Zachary Tinkle.
Local drivers entered include Greg VanAlst, running for the full CRA schedule in 2019, JP Crabtree, Jimmy Kirby III and Eddie VanMeter.
It will be a busy weekend for Marcum and Tinkle as the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models will be in action Saturday.
Tinkle, with one win this year, leads Marcum by 48 points. Marcum has three wins this season.
The Marcum’s Welding Front Wheel Drive division will be in action where Ricky Craig has won the last two feature races and Alex Abbott has also visited victory lane.
Sam Butler is coming off his first Anderson Speedway feature win in the Legends division.
The Midwest Champ Karts are also on the racing program that starts at 7:30 p.m.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
