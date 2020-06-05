ANDERSON — After a brilliant high school basketball career at Anderson Preparatory Academy, Savannah Prewett had options.
She originally decided to continue playing at Lincoln Trail Community College in Robinson, Illinois, with the two-hour drive back to her hometown an appealing aspect.
When the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down, it gave her some time to reconsider that decision as she gave a school that felt like a better overall fit more thought. Although she felt comfortable with the coaches and players at Iowa Wesleyan, it was two hours further from her comfort zone in Anderson.
But recent events may have altered her course a third time in a way that may not include basketball but perhaps a chance to heed a higher calling for her community.
Prewett is now considering studying criminal justice at Ivy Tech with an eye on eventually becoming a police officer, looking to make a difference after seeing the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the civil unrest and calls for change that have followed.
She said the protests over the last week have almost been a calling to her.
“That’s what I’m planning right now. I mean this thing with the cops is tough,” Prewett said. “I want to be a cop, and I pray that three years from now it won’t be this way. I don’t want to be labeled as someone who just wants to be a cop … this makes me sick to my stomach.”
Prewett originally planned on pursuing an education degree. But with a fascination with the legal world that is now combined with a desire to change the world for the better, she is now leaning toward pursuing her passion.
“I want to help people, and I think special needs people need help teaching-wise,” she said. “But I’ve always had a love for being an attorney, criminal justice and FBI stuff, and that’s what I feel like I’m meant to do. If I do become a police officer, I don’t think I’d want to be on the street. I’d want to be someone who works with juveniles.”
With this possible career path, Prewett wants to help her hometown first.
“I want to stay in Anderson,” she said. “You have to start somewhere, and Anderson is definitely a place that can use it.”
A vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement, Prewett recognizes no matter how much she wants to see change and improvement in the criminal justice system, she can’t fix everything herself. But after seeing repeated atrocities, she hopes she can do her small part to improve things overall.
“You’ve got to start somewhere with (the police). I might as well start with me,” she said. “I can’t promise anything because every cop is different, but for myself, I know I’m not going to be that way at all. Not all cops, there’s great cops and there’s always going to be racist cops and racist people in the world. Maybe when I’m 50 years old, it’ll be the norm that there’s no racism.”
Prewett is the all-time leading scorer at APA with over 1,000 points for her career after scoring 12.3 points per game as a senior last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.