FAIRMOUNT — Heading into the bracket portion of the Madison County volleyball Tournament, there may be no hotter team than the Madison-Grant Argylls.
M-G held off Alexandria in a three-set thriller and swept Liberty Christian to finish 2-0 in pool play heading into Saturday’s finals at Elwood.
The Argylls have now won 12 matches in a row since losing their first two of the season.
The last time they lost was at Pendleton Heights on Aug. 22. With wins in their first matches Saturday, the Argylls would get a shot at a rematch in the semifinals with the Arabians and will be bringing a much more confident team than the one PH swept early in the season.
“We were shell shocked when we played PH,” M-G coach Kayla Jump said. “It was mentally like we weren’t ready. They’re a good team, they’re a physical team and that’s hard to deal with. But we’re ready for a rematch.”
The Argylls will first have to defeat the winner of the Anderson vs. Anderson Prep match, and PH will have to beat Elwood on Saturday.
But Thursday, M-G had to open pool play on its home floor with the toughest match of the day.
The Argylls jumped on Alexandria in each set but also had to come from behind as the two rivals faced off. The Tigers prevailed in the first set 29-27, but M-G came back for a 25-23 decision in the second set, forcing the only third set at any of Thursday’s sites.
This time, after M-G grabbed an early 3-1 lead on a Grace Holmberg kill, Tigers sophomore Ally Honeycutt took the serve and, after a Taylor Stinefield kill, Alex had a 7-3 lead. It was a four-point lead the Tigers maintained after an exchange of points at 9-5, before a developing go-to finisher heated up for M-G.
After an Alex hitting error, sophomore Katie Garringer recorded kills on two of the next three points to draw the Argylls even at 9-9. After an Alia Whitton ace, M-G had the lead back at 10-9.
But back came the Tigers. Kills by Lauren Dungan and Kaitlyn Bair, followed by consecutive M-G hitting errors and a net violation gave Alex match point at 14-11.
Kills by McKenna Lugar and Morgan Conliff saved the first two points before an Emma Brummet ace tied the set at 14-14. Another Tigers hitting error set up the Argylls with their first match point, and again it was Brummet with an ace to close out the match.
“We picked up some strategies that we were trying,” Jump said. “We had some times that we struggled with passing, but we’ve been mentally working hard on what we’re doing. That is what helped us in that game tonight.”
Garringer said the team never lost confidence, even when down four in the third set.
“That last huddle really helped us,” she said. “Our coach and our seniors are really leading us along the way. I think we really just wanted to beat them. They’re our biggest rival.”
Holmberg led M-G with nine kills, but it was Garringer with three of her eight kills coming in the third set that was key. She added 11 in their second match, a 25-19, 25-15 win over Liberty Christian.
“Once you get on a roll, you just have to stick with it,” Garringer said. “We lift (weights) after school every day ... and I think that’s really helped us. I think everyone has gotten better.”
It was a disappointing night for the Tigers who seemed out of sync offensively in the loss to M-G but also in their win over LC, 25-9, 25-19.
“We literally brought nothing to the table,” Alex coach Caitlin Morency said. “That’s as positive as I can be. We didn’t bring defense. We didn’t bring offense. We didn’t bring serving. We just looked flat.”
Sophomore Taylor Stinefield had eight kills in the loss to M-G while junior Katie Duckworth led the Tigers with seven in the win over the Lions.
Seniors Alayna Thomas (six kills vs. Alex) and Elena Tufts (six kills vs. M-G) led the LC offense.
Alexandria will open bracket play Saturday against Lapel at 11:15 a.m. while the Lions will meet Pool C winner Frankton at 10:15. All games Saturday will be played at Elwood.
