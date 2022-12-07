LAPEL — Freshman Laniah Wills outscored Madison-Grant by herself through three quarters, showcasing her skills with 26 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Lady Bulldogs to an 82-31 win and a fifth straight victory.
Senior Deannaya Haseman got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard early in the game with a layup. Wills matched the Argylls herself with six points as Lapel cruised to a 16-6 double-digit lead after the first quarter.
Lapel (7-3) opened the second quarter on a 6-0 scoring run, as Madelyn Poynter banked a shot in the paint off the glass and scored again on a fast break layup.
After M-G (3-5) retaliated and scored its first points of the quarter, Lapel senior Jaylee Hubble hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key. Wills secured a rebound on the next defensive possession and finished coast to coast to give the Bulldogs a 28-8 advantage.
Wills and Poynter combined for 15 second quarter points as the Bulldogs took a monstrous 45-14 lead into the locker room.
“She (Poynter) is just quick, athletic and kind of ‘wiry’,” Lapel coach Zach Newby said. “She can shoot from outside, get to the rim. She is a kid that is super aggressive for us and can break down teams defensively that collapse on her.”
Wills opened the second half by sinking two shots from the charity stripe. She added a jump shot from the same distance and blocked a shot on the defensive end to reach the climax of her dominant performance. In five straight possessions, Wills secured a rebound, finessed her way through the defense and finished at the rim.
“Honestly the biggest thing is how coachable she is,” Newby said. “She is a great teammate and her talent speaks for itself.”
The freshman scored 15 of the Bulldogs 21 points in the quarter and assisted on a 3-pointer made by Rosemary Likens. Through her first 10 games at Lapel, Wills is averaging 17.2 points and 12.9 rebounds per game. During this 5-game winning streak, Wills has scored 101 points and grabbed 70 boards.
“She is starting to understand how to play the game better,” Newby said. “Now that she is playing against kids her size, she is starting to find openings of when and where to cut so she can score.”
The Bulldogs nearly matched the Argylls total score in the third quarter alone and took a 66-24 lead into the final quarter with a running clock. The Lapel reserves finished the final eight minutes to close the game out in front of a home crowd and hand M-G a fifth consecutive loss.
“We just want to keep rolling, we don’t play in a conference so we are trying to get better every single night no matter who we are playing,” Newby said. “It is about us improving as a team so we are playing our best basketball at the end of the season.”
The Lady Bulldogs will host the Tipton Blue Devils (3-3) on Saturday at 1:30 pm.