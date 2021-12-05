CINCINNATI -- Lexi Dellinger's red-hot scoring streak continued Saturday, but it wasn't enough to put the Anderson University women's basketball team over the top in its Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener.
Mount St. Joseph surged to a 13-point second-quarter lead and held off the Ravens down the stretch for an 89-76 victory.
Dellinger again lit up the scoreboard, shooting 8-of-15 from 3-point range and 11-of-20 overall en route to a 36-point effort. It was the third straight game over the 30-point plateau for Dellinger, who is averaging 24.3 points this season and shooting 46.5% from beyond the arc.
Dellinger -- who also finished with five rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks -- tied for the third-most 3-pointers made in a game in program history and posted the sixth-highest single-game point total.
The reigning HCAC player of the week has three of the program's top eight scoring games in her past three outings.
Dellinger's sharp-shooting against the Lions (3-3, 1-1 HCAC) led the Ravens to 37.1% shooting overall from 3-point range (13-of-35).
But AU (1-5, 0-1) was whistled for 35 fouls in a highly physical contest. Six Ravens fouled out, including every starter other than Dellinger.
Mount St. Joseph took advantage by shooting 26-of-41 from the free-throw line.
The Lions were called for 24 fouls, and Anderson was 15-of-26 from the charity stripe.
Dellinger opened the game with a 3-pointer, and the Ravens led 21-19 on a pair of free throws by Payton Moore at the end of the first quarter.
But Mount St. Joseph caught fire in the second quarter, taking a 13-point lead with 2:51 remaining and heading to the locker room with a 47-37 halftime advantage.
AU pulled within five points on two separate occasions in the third quarter, but the Lions pushed the lead back to 61-46 by period's end.
Moore led the Ravens with nine rebounds, and Anderson won the battle of the boards 45-44. AU shot 39.3% (24-of-61) overall.
The Lions shot 41.3% (26-of-63) from the floor and 34.4% (11-of-32) from 3-point range. Maddie Haberthy led Mount St. Joseph with 28 points, and Anyiah Murphy and Chloe Jansen added 21 each. Murphy also had a game-high nine rebounds, and Jansen doled out six assists.
Anderson opens a five-game homestand against Spalding (3-4) on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.