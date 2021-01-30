Jade Shipley scored 18 points, and the Anderson University women’s basketball team scored a 60-52 victory against Transylvania on Saturday at O.C. Lewis Gymnasium.
The game was hastily scheduled after the Ravens’ had two contests against Defiance canceled this weekend. AU (2-3) has won two straight and avenged a season-opening sweep at the hands of the Pioneers (6-5).
“This is one of those wins that are symbolic of a significant change in our culture,” Anderson coach Lindsay Shade said in a school release.
Former Madison-Grant star Hannah Hawkins had a huge game with 10 points, 16 rebounds, five steals, two blocks and two assists for the Ravens, and Lexi Dellinger also had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds while adding four assists and two steals. Former Lapel star Makynlee Taylor had six points, three rebounds and two assists in her first start.
“Lexi and Hannah attract a lot of attention, and they have been solid for us all year,” Shade said. “Lexi garners a lot of attention, and I thought she managed their defensive pressure incredibly well. Hannah has become an elite defender and impacts what teams are able to do at the rim.”
Anderson took the lead on a layup by Hawkins with 9:17 remaining in the second quarter and never trailed again.
The Ravens led 26-23 at the half, and Transylvania quickly tied the score in the third quarter. But Shipley broke the deadlock for good with back-to-back 3-pointers. She was 5-of-6 from behind the arc, and AU shot 7-of-18 from 3-point range overall.
“Jade was fantastic,” Shade said. “She is growing on and off the court and has put in a lot of extra time to position herself for opportunities like these. She managed their defensive pressure, ran our team offensively and made open shots.”
The Ravens shot 40% (20-of-50) from the floor and 13-of-22 at the free-throw line. Transylvania shot just 33.3% (20-of-60) overall and was 2-of-19 (10.5%) from 3-point range and 10-of-19 at the free-throw line.
Anderson won the rebounding battle 44-35.
“We knew there were certain areas of the game that we had to control in order to beat them, and we did for 40 minutes,” Shade said. “With our defense, we are typically thrilled when we force teams to shoot a lot of 3s, but we wanted to limit Transylvania from the 3-point line. They came into the game averaging 28 attempts a game. We held them to 19 and did a great job contesting.
“They also average 15 offensive rebounds a game, which is what allows them to shoot so many from deep. I thought we did an outstanding job of rebounding the ball.”
Laken Bell was the only player in double figures for the Pioneers with 12 points.
Junior Lauryn Helton also scored four points and had three assists in her collegiate debut for AU. Injuries kept Helton off the floor for both her freshman and sophomore seasons.
“Lauryn loves the game, loves her teammates and has persevered through a ridiculous amount of adversity in her career,” Shade said. “We found out (Friday) that she was cleared for (Saturday’s) game, and you would never know it by the way she performed. She has been so committed to our program, and I am so happy for her to not only play but have a key role in (Saturday’s) win.”
The Ravens host Rose-Hulman on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
