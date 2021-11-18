INDIANAPOLIS – The CBS Sports broadcast Sunday referred to Jonathan Taylor as “the best running back you’ve never heard of.”
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard took it one step further on the “Hard Knocks: In Season” debut Wednesday night and said Taylor might be the best running back in the league period and one of the top five offensive weapons overall.
But Taylor’s really interested in only one title: Champion.
As he detailed on the new reality series airing weekly on HBO and HBO Max, Taylor never played for a championship team at the high school or college level. Winning in the NFL is his last shot.
Perhaps that’s why last season’s playoff loss in Buffalo hurt so much. The Colts felt like they were on a roll, and they took the AFC East champion Bills to the wire before falling 27-24 when a last-minute drive fell short.
It’s a result Taylor has spent the entire offseason reliving.
“That was kind of that offseason fuel, and that’s what you use it for,” he said Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “And then once you roll into (training) camp, you start regearing your mind, preparing for your first preseason game and the next one, and then you go into the regular season. But using that fuel to be able to train mentally, physically in the offseason in order to be better this season.”
That fuel is certain to creep up again this week as Indianapolis (5-5) prepares to return to Buffalo on Sunday.
It’s not a postseason game this time around, but it should have a playoff atmosphere. After a hot start, the Bills (6-3) suddenly find themselves in a battle with the New England Patriots for the division title. And, after digging themselves an 0-3 hole, the Colts have very little margin for error in a quest to qualify for the postseason for the second straight year.
Winning in Buffalo won’t be easy.
The Bills have the league’s No. 1-ranked defense in both scoring (15 points per game) and total yards. As those numbers suggest, there doesn’t appear to be a weak point in the unit.
Buffalo ranks second against the pass and third against the run. The Bills are allowing a league-low 5.1 yards per pass attempt and are tied for third with 3.8 yards per rushing attempt surrendered. The latter is the same number the Jacksonville Jaguars entered Lucas Oil Stadium with last week.
Taylor gained 116 yards and scored a touchdown on 21 carries in the 23-17 victory against the Jaguars, but he had just 23 yards on 11 attempts after the first quarter. That number is skewed by a holding penalty that wiped out a 20-yard run – which would have been his third of at least that distance on the afternoon – in the third quarter.
But it’s clear Taylor – who is tied with injured Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry for the NFL lead with 937 rushing yards – understands the degree of difficulty this week.
“Those guys are solid,” Taylor said of the Bills defense. “Obviously, we played them last year. Those linebackers really played downhill, so it’s really gonna be a challenge. It’s going to be a challenge in order to really get our hands on these guys in order to get some displacement. They play physical. You guys can see the numbers, too.
“They’re playing well at this point. So (it’s) similar to going into the Jets week, we’re gonna have to accept the challenge. Similar to going into (the) Jacksonville (game), we accept the challenge of just playing a defense that’s playing pretty well.”
Taylor is playing pretty well himself.
He’s had seven consecutive games with 100 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. Only four other players have had a streak that long in NFL history – LaDainian Tomlinson (2006), Lydell Mitchell (1975-76) and Larry Johnson (2005).
That kind of consistency is rare in a second-year player, but there is very little ordinary about Taylor.
“He’s a guy that once you give him the ball, it can be a home run at any given time,” wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said. “Anytime he touches it, he goes outside, he could run the guy over and it could spark the offense. He’s great out of the backfield, pass blocking and his run game is incredible. So, you know, he’s a special talent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.