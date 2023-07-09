INDIANAPOLIS – The Memphis Redbirds batted around in the third inning and posted crooked numbers in three consecutive frames to defeat the Indianapolis Indians in Sunday’s series finale at Victory Field, 13-5.
Indianapolis (40-46, 7-5) got on the board in the bottom of the first inning on Miguel Andújar’s 10th home run of the season, a shot that also extended his current hitting streak to 11 consecutive games. The left fielder was one of four Indians to record multiple hits in the contest, along with Vinny Capra, Ryan Vilade and Liover Peguero.
Memphis (43-44, 4-8) retaliated in a big way with a five-run third inning against Luis Ortiz (L, 2-2) in which 10 batters came to the plate. The Indians cut their deficit to 5-3 on a two-run homer by Chris Owings in the bottom of the third – his second in as many games – but the Redbirds took an insurmountable lead with four runs in the fourth and another two in the fifth.
After the teams traded runs in the seventh inning – the Indians’ coming courtesy of Alika Williams’ fourth home run – Memphis plated one more in the ninth to cap the scoring and secure a series split in the six-game set.
After Redbirds starter Matthew Liberatore fanned seven through four innings, Logan Gragg (W, 1-0) entered in relief and allowed one run in two innings as Memphis continued to pile on.
The Indians are off for four days for the All-Star break before beginning a nine-game road trip with a weekend set at the Omaha Storm Chasers. Action returns to Victory Field on July 25 for a six-game series vs. the Louisville Bats.