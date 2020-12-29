ANDERSON — Liberty Christian’s Mady Rees had 19 points and the same number of rebounds to help the Lions roll past Anderson Prep on Tuesday, 53-16.
Shameel Clervrain also had a double-double for the winners with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Lions were good at causing turnovers and avoiding them. APA had 25 miscues and the Lions 15, but when Liberty was putting the game away in the first half, it had just three errors.
“I thought we did a great job of running the offense,” said Lions coach Mike Carey. “In the second half, we got a little trigger happy. We ran a number of different sets, and they executed all of them.”
Ball handling was a big issue for the Jets.
“We have no experience coming back,” said APA coach Joshua Fathauer. “But this is a good group, and they listen well.”
Rees was just too much all over the court. She had a hand in several deflections and a couple of steals. She and her teammates shared the ball well.
“We have greatly improved in that,” said Rees. “I think, at first, we didn’t trust one another. But now we have confidence in each other.”
At the first timeout, jut four minutes into the game, she told her coach she was tired. But that quickly went away.
“It was just a mental thing,” said Rees. “Once I got in some deep breaths, I was fine.”
Another bright spot for Liberty Christian was the return of Irelynd Evans to the lineup after missing a couple of weeks due to quarantine. She hit 4-of-10 from the field, with all but one of those misses coming from 3-point range.
“She’s been out so long and she thinks she can just come in and start making all the shots,” said Carey. “She just doesn’t have her legs under her. It’s good to have her back.”
It was also good to have nine players dressed and in action for a team that has played with as few as five this season.
Liberty is now 2-4 and has finally played more games than have been postponed and still unplayed. The Lions are off until Monday when they will play in the Madison County tournament against Anderson.
For the Jets, freshman Julia Smith stood out. Not only did she score 10 points, all but six of her team’s total, but she also didn’t miss a shot, while the rest of the team was 3-of-38. She also led the team with nine rebounds.
“She was a bit timid at first,” said Fathauer. “We’ve been trying to get her to be more aggressive. I think this is the most aggressive we’ve seen her this year.”
The Jets are 0-12 and will next face off Monday against Lapel in the Madison County tournament.
