ANDERSON — Reflect With Me ventured to Harrah’s Hoosier Park for the first time in her illustrious career and made her Hoosier Park debut a winning one Friday as she captured the night's featured event, the $100,000 Nadia Lobell Stakes for 3-year-old pacing fillies.
Stopping the timer in an eye-catching 1:48.2, Reflect With Me destroyed the previous track record for 3-year-old pacing fillies, established a new lifetime mark and also recorded the season’s fastest time for a 3-year-old pacing filly with the win. The mile also marked the second consecutive night a national season’s record was established at Hoosier Park.
With regular pilot Andrew McCarthy in the sulky, Reflect With Me left just enough from Post 4 to grab a pocket seat behind Priceless and Brandon Bates, who left alertly from Post 5. Priceless appeared relaxed on the front as she dictated first half fractions of :26.2 and :55.
As the field approached the final turn, Trace Tetrick had Lady Lou out and attacking from first-over and the pace began to quicken with a three-quarter clocking in 1:21.4.
Priceless was able to put away Lady Lou, but Reflect With Me was winding up in the pocket. McCarthy found late racing room, and the top two fillies were matching strides down the lane. Using a :26.1 final quarter, Reflect With Me was able to stick a head in front of a very game Priceless to get the win.
Genie Rockwell and Marlin Fry utilized a ground-saving trip to get up for third. Sent off at odds of 1-5, Reflect With Me returned $2.60 to her backers at the betting windows.
“I respect Priceless a lot and knew we wanted to stay close to her,” McCarthy noted after the victory. “I was hoping for room in the stretch. This filly is so speedy. She’ll sit you back in your seat when you ask her to go.
“She’s got extreme speed. She just wants to win.”
With the win, the 2019 Breeders Crown winner remains undefeated in three starts to kick off her sophomore campaign. For her career, Reflect With Me has won eight of 14 races, missed the board only once and amassed $625,122.
Trained by Tony Alagna, the daughter of Captaintreacherous and Remember When is owned in partnership by Brittany Farms LLC and Bradley Grant. Brittany Farms also bred the filly.
Live racing at Hoosier Park will be conducted through Nov. 21.
