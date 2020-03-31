INDIANAPOLIS — This isn’t about Jacoby Brissett.
In his first comments since the Indianapolis Colts signed veteran quarterback Philip Rivers to a one-year, $25 million contract, head coach Frank Reich wanted to get one thing said up front.
The move wasn’t an indictment of the job Brissett did in 2019, leading the team to a 5-2 start after the retirement of Andrew Luck before collapsing into a 7-9 finish.
No, this was about a chance to add a rare player to the roster at the game’s most important position.
“This was a crazy, unique opportunity,” Reich said Tuesday on a conference call with local reporters. “Philip, who I believe is a future Hall of Fame quarterback, I think whatever he does here in the next year or two, whatever that is, will contribute to that career. But when you consider that (offensive coordinator) Nick (Sirianni) and I and (tight ends coach) Jason Michael all had a really up close and personal look at this player and competitor and teammate for me for three years and Nick was with him for five years. Jason was with him for a while.
“Went back and looked at all of his film from the last two years and didn’t see any physical drop-off in his play. This was a unique opportunity, and it wasn’t so much about what Jacoby wasn’t doing, it was about an opportunity to get someone who we feel is an elite quarterback who can help our team.”
The move doesn’t come without risk.
Rivers is 38 years old, and he’s coming off a season in which he threw 20 interceptions — the third-highest total in the NFL.
He’s never been the most mobile quarterback, and there are outside concerns about how much he has left in the tank. The Los Angeles Chargers opened last year as AFC championship contenders but stumbled to a disappointing 5-11 finish.
Rivers’ contract was up at the end of the season, and the franchise decided to move on well before the free agent market opened in March.
After 16 years with one organization, Rivers admitted it was an emotional challenge. He and his family moved to a longtime vacation home in northwest Florida and looked for the next best opportunity.
During his own conference call last week, Rivers admitted he hoped that chance would come with the Colts. A team with a dominant offensive line and a rising young defense that got a pair of former all-pro additions in defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and cornerback Xavier Rhodes this offseason seems primed to win now.
There’s no doubt Reich believes those chances improve with Rivers under center. He still sees a player with elite traits who can make a difference immediately.
On and off the field.
“Just having been there on the inside for the three years I was and knowing the quarterback position like I do, I was so confident that physically he was the right player, and that he had not lost anything,” Reich aid. “All of the throws I saw on film and as I go back and studied him compared to previous throws, I really didn’t notice any physical gifts diminishing at all. I really didn’t.
“So then from a locker-room guy, you know how we talk about the juice in this place. This guy brings juice. I think he’s the right fit for our community. I mean one of the things when I talked to him right away — and when I was in San Diego I got to know his family. I was over at his house several times. I know his children. He’s not just coming to be on this team, he’s coming to be in this community. His children — his nine children — can’t wait to move to this community. They all have their Colts gear already. They are buying it online. I mean this guy fits our community.
“It’s most important that he fits our team, but I think our fans want to know that he fits who we are as a community. There were a lot of good guys out there. There were some good quarterbacks out there to look at, but this was the right guy for us.”
The familiarity he has with the offense also didn’t hurt.
No one’s quite sure when NFL teams will be able to get together for offseason workouts. Buildings across the league are empty now, and the only contact between organizations and their players comes from trainers working on pre-existing injuries from the end of 2019.
In that environment, the fact Rivers already has a comfort level with Indianapolis’ scheme from his days with the coaching staff on the Chargers could be a big advantage.
The edge is made that much greater by the fact Rivers is one of the most intelligent quarterbacks Reich has ever worked with.
“When I tell you he is elite intellectually, he’s just at the top,” Reich said. “There’s a rare group of guys in the football world who I would put in that category. Not everybody gets those gifts. He has them, and so that’ll be to his advantage and to our advantage.
“As far as teaching him more, when we are able to send him stuff and get him materials, he’ll pick it up quickly. As soon as we are able to communicate with him where we can talk football and really get into teaching mode, it won’t take long.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.