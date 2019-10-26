INDIANAPOLIS – Vic Fangio believes Frank Reich still owes him dinner from a nearly 25-year-old bet.
Reich argues not every condition of the friendly wager was met.
The two men can agree on one thing, their abiding respect for one another.
They will meet Sunday for the first time as NFL head coaches when Reich’s Indianapolis Colts (4-2) hosts Fangio’s Denver Broncos (2-5) at Lucas Oil Stadium (1 p.m., CBS).
The teams are headed in opposite directions.
Indianapolis is riding a two-game winning streak with victories against two of the AFC’s top contenders – the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans – in the past three weeks.
Denver had its own two-game winning streak snapped last week with a 30-6 loss against the Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football.” The Broncos have since traded veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers – further weakening a struggling offense – and are rumored to have other starters on the trading block.
But Reich expects to see a team fighting to stay alive in a tightening AFC West race.
“Guys are dialed in and focused,” he said. “(It’s) a good opponent this week. We talked a lot about Denver – really a stout defense that’s highly ranked in every category. I have a lot of respect for Coach Fangio.”
Reich also retains a healthy respect for slumping Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco. The 34-year-old led the Baltimore Ravens to a Super Bowl title seven years ago but parted ways with the franchise in the offseason.
Denver hoped he’d be the missing piece to revive a dormant offense and get the team back into championship contention.
Instead, Flacco has largely stumbled. He’s completed 65.7% of his passes for 1,648 yards and six touchdowns. But he’s also thrown five interceptions and been sacked 23 times. The latter total includes eight sacks by the Chiefs in his latest outing.
But the Broncos’ defense mostly has been as good as advertised.
Denver has been especially strong in situational football. The Broncos rank third in the NFL in red-zone defense, allowing opponents to score a touchdown on just 38.1% of their trips inside the 20-yard line. And Denver is tied for fifth in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert just 33.3% of the time.
The Colts are strong in both areas – ranking sixth in red-zone scoring (65.2%) and seventh on third down (46.9%).
The battles in those critical situations could determine the outcome Sunday.
“I think the coaches are doing a good job of putting us in great situations on first and second downs that lead to manageable third downs and the red zone,” Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. “The mindset that we go into the game with – the plan is clear. So that makes us play faster.”
Brissett figures to factor heavily into the result as well. He was named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday after completing 26 of 39 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns against the Houston Texans.
Those numbers were the result of a game plan devised by Reich with the (correct) belief Houston would employ man coverage and attempt to stack the box against Indianapolis’ run game.
The question now is whether Brissett has done enough to make opponents respect the Colts’ passing game or whether the Broncos might attempt a similar strategy.
Reich is preparing for anything, but he said Indianapolis must find ways to be successful on the ground even when defenses try to take it away.
It’s something the Colts failed at a week ago, rushing for just 62 yards and averaging 2.6 yards per carry against the Texans.
“You’ve still got to be committed to the run,” Reich said. “We have a mentality like we can run versus a heavy box. You’re going to face it. It’s not a question of, ‘Hey, what are you going to do when they load the box to stop your run?’ Well, we are still going to run it.”
“Our mentality is we’ve got to be able to do that. To be honest, we were disappointed about that last week. They stacked it up. We knew they were good, but we’ve got to be better than that. That’s the challenge, and we’ve talked about that. If teams stack the box on us, we still need to be able to run the ball.”
The chess match between Reich and Fangio will be one of the game’s best storylines.
The pair first met in 1995 when Reich was the Carolina Panthers’ first starting quarterback and Fangio was the team’s inaugural defensive coordinator.
That’s when the bet was made, before a game against Reich’s former team – the Buffalo Bills. Reich bet Fangio his defense couldn’t intercept Buffalo quarterback Jim Kelly three times.
The Panthers pulled off the feat but didn’t win the game, which is the stipulation Reich claims lets him off the hook.
On Sunday, his offense will attempt to protect the ball and get the ‘W’ against Fangio’s D.
And the Broncos head coach has a lot of respect for the challenge.
“I think parts of (the offense) are from a lot of the places where he’s been,” Fangio said. “I see some plays and things they did when he was an assistant coach with the Colts back when Peyton (Manning) was still there. I see some of the stuff they did when he was at San Diego. I see a lot of the stuff that they did at Philadelphia when he was there.
“So he’s been able to combine all of that knowledge and exposure to those offenses and package it together into a very nice, efficient offense. They’re doing a really good job offensively.”
