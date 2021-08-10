WESTFIELD – Game on.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich officially threw open the team’s quarterback competition Tuesday, splitting the first-team reps between Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger – though it’s clear Eason remains the leader in the clubhouse.
“It wasn’t anything Jacob’s doing wrong,” Reich said. “It was more -- this is (a) meritocracy. Sam’s looked good, so we decided to put (the job) up, and the good news is they both looked sharp today. I mean, Jacob had a really good day today. Sam looked good. We’ll continue to split those reps and just take it day by day.”
Eason responded to the quasi-demotion with one of his sharpest showings of training camp so far. The rocket-armed 6-foot-6 passer out of Washington completed nine of 10 attempts during 11-on-11 drills to nine different receivers. The highlight was a 50-yard bomb to second-year wide receiver Dezmon Patmon.
It was by far Eason’s longest completion of the summer.
“When you’ve got your shot, sometimes you’ve gotta take it,” he said. “If it’s not there, you’ve gotta take it down. But that was one of those opportunities to take a shot, and I’m glad I took it to see what Dez can do. He made a great play on the ball, and it shows a little more faith in what Dez and those guys can do.”
Ehlinger, meanwhile, struggled in his first go-around with the ones.
The seventh-round pick out of Texas finished just 5-of-11 and was “sacked” twice. He got off to a strong start, however, completing his initial pass with the first team to veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.
“I thought it went well -- just getting in the huddle, being able to be in the huddle with those guys,” Ehlinger said. “My first snap I came up there, I saw they were in press-man across the board and I had a little stop-route to T.Y. I’m not turning that down. I’m throwing that to him.”
It's a big week for the Colts with joint practices scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Grand Park against the Carolina Panthers and the preseason opener Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The suddenly open quarterback race adds a little intrigue to the proceedings. Reich said he’ll likely continue to juggle the first team reps in practice against the Panthers, but the plan is still to start Eason in the game and give him all of the first-team work.
“Competition’s great,” Eason said. “Every position has competition, especially during training camp. In that QB room, we’ve got a great relationship, but we’re always competing. I think we feed off each other’s energy. We sit there and we talk to each other during meetings and bounce ideas off each other, coaches included, and I think that competition breeds better results. I’m all about it.”
Through two weeks of practices, stark contrasts have been drawn between the two young passers.
Eason’s strength is his cannon arm, but it’s been used inconsistently. Even the bomb to Patmon was slightly underthrown, and the 23-year-old has struggled with ball placement.
Ehlinger has drawn praise for his ability to quickly pick up the offense, and his reads are quick and decisive. But – as has been the case at every other level for the 22-year-old – questions persist about his ability to consistently beat defenses with his arm strength.
“The position of quarterback takes a lot of different things, and having a good arm is certainly one of them,” Ehlinger said. “But it’s one of many variables that go into the equation of good quarterback play. So I’m certainly not selling my arm short by any means, but I do know that there’s a lot of variables that go into it and (you) try to improve every single one every single day, and that’s my approach.”
Eason was the clear winner on Day 1, but Ehlinger has proven time and again he should not be counted out.
“It’s a good sign for Jacob, but -- yeah -- there’s a lot on the line,” Reich said. “Sam’s doing a good job. This is an important week.”
