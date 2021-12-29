INDIANAPOLIS — There’s a quiet confidence about Sam Ehlinger that can’t be ignored.
The rookie sixth-round pick sounded like a veteran starter Wednesday as he detailed what his week has been like so far and how he plans to attack the remaining days before the Indianapolis Colts host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
For the time being, Ehlinger is in line to make his first career NFL start, and he’ll take all the first-team reps in practice this week.
“The nice thing about all this is all season I’ve been treating it that way, especially in these times with COVID,” Ehlinger said. “And really anybody’s situation regardless of their status, we’ve seen this year it could be day of the game, ‘Hey, you got to go.’ And so I think that’s been something that I’ve placed emphasis on.
“And I’d like to think that I’d do that regardless of COVID from a preparation standpoint, being ready when my number’s called, because that’s what my job entails. So the last week hasn’t really been much different. Obviously, we know that there’s been a flurry of cases and things are kind of going crazy all over America, especially in the NFL. But, for me, it’s been business as usual and preparing as if I were going to be the starter regardless of role.”
The spotlight turned to Ehlinger after starter Carson Wentz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. New NFL protocols reducing the mandatory quarantine from 10 days to five for unvaccinated players mean Wentz could be cleared to play before Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.
But the Colts (9-6), who need a win against Las Vegas (8-7) to clinch their third playoff berth in the past four years, might not be certain of Wentz’s status until game day. And, in any event, the starting quarterback will be available only for virtual meetings throughout the week.
So it’s Ehlinger’s show for now, and Indianapolis will prepare as though that will also be the case this weekend.
“I think Sam’s made for moments like this, have a lot of confidence in him,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “He’s got that special ‘it’ factor. He’s got really good quarterback skills. He’s continued to improve. I’m excited about the opportunity he has this week to prepare. Then we’ll see how it plays out as the week goes on.”
Ehlinger certainly is no stranger to big moments. A four-year starter at Texas, he completed 62.5% of his passes for 11,436 yards with 94 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.
But he’s yet to throw a pass in an NFL game outside of the preseason.
His performance in August, while he was competing with since released Jacob Eason for the primary backup role, was uneven. He was 21-of-31 for 288 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions before injuring his knee during the final exhibition game against the Detroit Lions.
That setback cost the quarterback the first month of the regular season, but he reportedly has made steady improvement since returning to the practice field.
And his teammates believe in him.
“Sam’s an impressive guy,” said center Danny Pinter, himself a replacement for starter Ryan Kelly the last three weeks. “I think from the time he got here in (training camp), he was really accelerated in where he was, picked up stuff real quickly. I think he certainly has a confidence the entire team just – the way he plays, you can tell he has a passion for football, but (it’s) also the preparation he puts in.”
Ehlinger already displays a firm grasp of the Raiders’ defense, and he has detailed plans to maximize his time with receivers in practice – a task magnified by the fact all team meetings will be held virtually this week and the players will spend less time in the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center together.
He talked about the benefit of having MVP candidate Jonathan Taylor lining up behind him and the way going against the Indianapolis defense while running the scout team has sharpened his skills.
In short, the moment does not seem too big for him.
“I’ve had a lot of crazy life events been thrown at me in times where I have to step up,” Ehlinger said. “And I am so thankful for those opportunities because it has prepared me for moments like this.”
From being thrust into the spotlight in football-crazy Texas as a high school sophomore to starting as a freshman for the Longhorns to the far more serious untimely deaths of his father and younger brother, Ehlinger’s carried a far heavier load than any 23-year-old should.
He’s emerged on the other side mature beyond his years with a natural leadership ability that’s evident from the first moment he’s engaged in conversation.
The Colts obviously are hopeful Wentz will be able to play against Las Vegas. But they have confidence Ehlinger will succeed if called upon.
“He’s got that ‘it’ factor,” Reich said. “Everyone who’s ever been around the guy says it. Sometimes you say that somebody flashes here or there. Sam flashes, has been flashing, in these moments his whole life. He’s come up big in moments like this time after time again.
“So he has those innate characteristics and qualities that, really, I think he’s built for something like this.”
