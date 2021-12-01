INDIANAPOLIS – Much has been made – and deservedly so – of the Indianapolis Colts’ inability to close out football games against good competition this season.
That has been the fatal flaw of a roller coaster 2021 campaign for the franchise, resulting in three critical losses against the Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers after holding double-digit leads.
The manner in which the Colts (6-6) are obtaining those leads is less talked about. Indianapolis led Baltimore 22-3 in the third quarter on Oct. 11, held a 14-0 advantage against the Titans in the second quarter on Halloween and was in front of the reigning Super Bowl champs by a 24-14 margin in the third quarter Sunday.
The fact none of those leads survived is why the Colts are on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff picture. But the fact the team is skilled enough to build those advantages in the first place is why head coach Frank Reich remains so optimistic about the immediate future.
And Reich deserves the lion’s share of the credit for the consistently fast starts.
“He is meticulous about figuring out how do we want to start this game and how do we want to attack them early?” Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz said. “And so coach does a great job of that. Obviously, it’s not always successful for us. But, for the most part, he’s very meticulous with that. He has a really good feel going into most ballgames, and we all trust what he’s calling and we execute it for the most part fairly well.”
That’s been particularly true for Wentz.
The 28-year-old quarterback has been at his best in the first quarter this year, completing 66.3% of his throws (57-of-86) for 706 yards with six touchdowns, no interceptions and a robust 114.8 quarterback rating. His next best rating is a 98.1 in the third quarter, and perhaps most notably his 8.2-yard average per attempt in the opening period is more than half-a-yard better than his average in any other quarter.
It's a testament to the way Reich is preparing his starting quarterback, and it’s gotten better as Wentz has grown more comfortable in the offense. The Colts have scored on the opening possession in each of the last five weeks, and they’ve held a double-digit lead in nine straight games.
Reich began extending his pregame scripts in 2018, and he’s been scripting much of the first half and the start of the third quarter this year. Indianapolis has averaged 18.3 points in the first half over the past eight weeks, and it’s scored at least 20 points by halftime in each of the last four games.
“I’m typically scripting the game out on Friday,” Reich said. “You really take into consideration what’s looked good in practice. I’ve interacted with Carson and the other players, the coaching staff – what looks good? What have we schemed up? We’re running the same plays every week except there are five to seven plays you scheme up every week that complement something you did.
“A lot of times -- you want to get off to a good start so you’re putting that stuff in early, and to be honest with you, a lot of times that stuff works. That’s why I think we’ve had some decent success here in four years early – and I think that’s common among a lot of teams – because we get the most reps on those plays.”
The script is not sacred.
Field position and situational football often force changes to the plan, but the script gives Reich and the offense a solid foundation. And the head coach always leaves room for improvisation.
Every element of the offense – from game-planning during the practice week to calling plays on game day – is collaborative. Reich seeks the input of his assistant coaches and players to set the script, and their experiences on game day help to alter it.
“Even the first 15 (plays), just for perspective, like when I script out the first 15, rarely do I ever go straight down (the list),” Reich said. “I’m always adapting and adjusting as we go. (It’s) the same thing with the second 15. We get in there at halftime and talk it through. ‘Here’s what I put together. Here’s what we put together. What do we like? What don’t we like?’
“(We) add things. I think it’s a good practice. It’s a good discipline to keep with it. You’ve always got to stay open to make small adjustments as you go.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.