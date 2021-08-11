ANDERSON — An adjustment to a golf swing can take some time to show its effectiveness, something Lapel senior Chloe Renihan discovered recently.
Last offseason, she worked with a swing coach for the first time, and they changed everything from her regular swing right down to her putting grip. After a summer where the results of her rounds did not always meet her satisfaction, Renihan has started to see the hard work pay off early this fall.
“It was a little rough playing this summer and getting used to it,” Renihan said. “But I’m getting better.”
The proof was in her scorecard Wednesday.
Renihan earned medalist honors by matching her career best for nine holes with a 36, edging teammate and defending state champion Macy Beeson by one stroke, and Lapel knocked off Daleville 161-197 in the first dual meet of the season for the Bulldogs at Edgewood Golf Course.
And she did it by being long off the tee and converting a birdie on her first hole, the par-4 second. Her tee shot was just left of the green and the senior — who shot a 79 last Saturday in an 18-hole tournament at Kokomo — chipped it close and dropped the putt, boosting her confidence right out of the gate.
“I told my mom before this that I was going to play good today,” Renihan said.
She did just that as did her more well-known teammate. Beeson shrugged off an early bogey after hitting out of bounds to finish with a solid 37 on her card. The result was not to her high standards, but Lapel coach Dylan Crosley said she’ll shake it off.
“She just had a bad day,” he said. “Three-over for a bad day, that’s still pretty good.”
Beeson had shot 2-under par 68 in each of the team’s first two 18-hole tournaments last week. If Renihan can continue to keep pace, the Bulldogs are confident heading through the season and into the postseason.
“That’s very important,” Crosley said. “Chloe didn’t really have a good first tournament, but she’s been on fire these last two events. We’re going to look forward, and hopefully she brings her A-game the rest of the way.”
Renihan’s younger sister, Kerith, added a 42 for the Bulldogs while Rosemary Likens shot a 46 for her personal best. Daleville was led by Kaitie Denney and Ava Capes, each with a 48, Addy Gick with a 50 and Julia Wild finished with a 51.
Both Crosley and his lone senior are happy with the way Renihan’s game is trending. She opened with a tough round at Hamilton Southeastern, but the new grip seems to have been working just fine in her last two outings.
“She’s been working this summer, and she’s amazing right now,” he said.
Both teams will be home for their next competition, Daleville on Thursday at Crestview in Muncie against Mississinewa while Lapel will host its invitational Saturday back at Edgewood in something of a regional preview.
