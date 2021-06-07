After coming up short in a playoff at the Madison County tournament earlier this year, Lapel junior Corbin Renihan was able to advance to golf regional by a single shot with an 80 at Noblesville on Monday morning.
Renihan finished his round at Fox Prairie one stroke better than Cohen Gray of Pendleton Heights and will play at The Players Club in Muncie on Thursday morning.
Renihan will be joined in Muncie by Shenandoah’s Jordan Zody, who shot a 78 in the Greenfield-Central sectional at Hawk’s Tail. Zody was the top advancing individual after the Raiders placed fourth with a 350.
Fishers won the Noblesville team championship with a 307, edging the 308 from Hamilton Southeastern and the 314 of Tipton as the three teams to advance. The host Millers were fourth at 320, followed by Hamilton Heights at 347.
Lane Zedrick of HSE was the individual champion with a 70 while Noblesville’s Will Perkins (77) and Drew Decker (78) joined Renihan as advancing individuals.
The Bulldogs finished sixth overall with a team score of 353. Along with Renihan’s 80, Jacob Erwin completed a round of 88, Clayton Baker fired a 92 and Madison County champ Corbyn Carroll played the 18 holes in 93 strokes.
The Arabians were seventh at 357 with Gray’s 81 and Sam Denny’s 86 leading the way. Lucas Poynter shot a 91, and Brayden Webster came in with a 99 for PH.
Frankton was eighth in the 12-team sectional with a 395 and was led by Liam Baker with an 86. Kelby LaPierre (93), Christian Knauer (103) and Mason Adams (113) rounded out the scoring for the Eagles.
Daleville was next and led by Logan Hester’s 91 to finish with a team score of 398. Josh Borshar with a 96, Zack Cooper with a 105 and a 106 by Julius Gerencser rounded out the Broncos scoring.
Will Retherford fired a 92 to lead Elwood to a 10th-place team score of 403. Brayden Alfrey came in with a 95, Jac Jarrett shot a 104 and Mason Robison finished his season with a 112.
Anderson finished with a 416 and was led by senior Landon Alumbaugh with a 96. Simon Bell shot a 103, Graham Kelley a 106 and Luke Bush added a 111 for the Indians.
Alexandria’s Isiah Fye led the Tigers with a 103, two shots better than teammate Colton Eden’s 105. Kaigin Hawkins finished with a 107, and Jayden Stansberry’s 116 completed Alexandria’s team score of 431.
Ryan Craig (85), Henry County medalist Cohen Shores (90) and Landon Harter (97) joined Zody in contributing to the Shenandoah score. Mount Vernon won in Greenfield with a 315, followed by New Castle with a 319 and New Palestine’s 330.
