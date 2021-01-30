LAPEL — There are comeback wins and improbable comeback wins.
Then, there is what Lapel did to Oak Hill on Saturday afternoon at the Dawg House.
Corbin Renihan capped a career day and a game-ending 21-2 Lapel run with a 3-point basket at the buzzer as the Bulldogs stormed back from down 16 points to hand the Golden Eagles a 50-47 shocker.
All it took to complete the miracle was a second-half lockdown defensive effort and a pair of clutch 3-point baskets launched with the players’ heels on the center-court logo.
“At halftime, I can tell them anything they want to hear, but they have to execute,” Lapel interim coach Justin Coomer said.
With just under two minutes to go in the third quarter, Oak Hill matched its biggest lead at 45-29 on a pair of free throws by Landon Biegel. But Landon Bair singlehandedly cut into the lead with a drive to the basket and a 3-point shot to close out the quarter with the Bulldogs within 11 at 45-34.
Lapel then kept Oak Hill (9-7) off the scoreboard for over seven minutes and continued to chip away.
Griffin Craig once and Renihan twice scored on drives to the basket on Lapel’s first three possessions of the fourth quarter, and suddenly the Bulldogs were within 45-40 of the Golden Eagles.
Tough defense (Oak Hill was just 1-of-10 from the floor in the fourth quarter) and patience on offense was the key for the Bulldogs in the final stanza.
“At halftime, we knew we had to step up our defense,” Craig said. “As a team, that’s what we really needed to do, and on offense we needed to get good shots, not quick ones.”
The defense was vital because the deficit remained at five points through a Lapel dry stretch that included three turnovers, two missed shots and a questionable offensive foul called on Bair.
But Renihan broke through with a layup to trim the deficit to 45-42, and Bair pulled Lapel (5-9) within one when he drove into the lane for two.
With 48 seconds left, Oak Hill scored its only fourth-quarter points as Mason McKinney beat the press for a layup and a 47-44 lead.
But that only served to set the stage for the late heroics from Craig and Renihan.
With fouls to give, Oak Hill committed a pair while causing precious seconds to tick away. Then, with 4.3 seconds on the clock, Craig launched a trey with his heels on the logo and banked home the game-tying 3-point basket for the Bulldogs.
“The coaches have confidence in me, and I know my teammates have confidence in me,” Craig said. “Time was running down, and I knew we needed a big shot, so I just shot it.”
“I’ve seen him make shots like that before,” Coomer said.
Lapel prevented Oak Hill from inbounding the ball, forcing a timeout -- its last of the game. When play resumed, the inbounds pass was forced and ultimately intercepted by Renihan near the center-court line and the Bulldogs called time out with one second remaining.
“I saw him throw it high, and I just said ‘I’m going to get this,’” Renihan said. “Once I grabbed it, we called a quick timeout.”
During the timeout, Coomer drew up a play with three options, the first two of which were Craig in the corner and a lob to Tyler Dollar in the paint. The third option was Renihan who took the inbounds pass and calmly sank his second game winner of the season at the buzzer, this one from approximately the same spot as Craig’s tying basket moments earlier. It was the only lead of the game for Lapel.
“I was going through my head that I only have one second, so I gotta get this up,” Renihan said. “I had two great screens from Chase (Landis) and Tyler, and Bair threw in a great pass, and I just had to put it up.”
Renihan also beat Wapahani at the buzzer on Dec. 11.
Renihan finished with a career-high 24 points to go with 11 rebounds, and Craig scored 13 points for the Bulldogs. Craig and Camren Sullivan handed out three assists each. Lapel outrebounded the Golden Eagles 34-23 and allowed just two Oak Hill offensive rebounds in the second half with no second-chance points.
Biegel and Caleb Kroll led Oak Hill with 11 points each.
The game was moved up to a 2:30 p.m. start due to incoming weather after both teams had suffered tough losses the night before. The quick turnaround seemed to affect the Bulldogs at the outset.
The Golden Eagles made five of 14 3-point shots after starting the game 3-for-4.
“They played last night. We played last night, too, but they came out with a lot more energy than we did in the first half,” Coomer said. “That’s a credit to the kids, too. I thought we were dead in the water down 16. But we held them to 13 points in the second half. I mean, we’re not great offensively, but if you hold teams to 13 points in the second half, you give yourself a chance.”
Landon Brown hit the go-ahead 3-point basket with 30 seconds remaining as the Lapel junior varsity team also overcame a double-digit second half deficit for a 41-38 win. Brayden Barnett led the Bulldogs with 14 points, and Brown finished with 12.
