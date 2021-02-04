BLOOMINGTON – The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament is coming to Indianapolis – with a twist.
Rather than games being played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the tournament will be held at more cavernous Lucas Oil Stadium, according to a WTHR report.
It’s the first time the event will be played in a football stadium. It has traditionally been held in basketball arenas in either Indianapolis (Conseco/Bankers Life Fieldhouse) or Chicago (the United Center). For a two-year stretch, the tournament was held at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. (2017) and Madison Square Garden in New York City (2018).
The event will take place from March 10-14, nearly concurrent with the Big Ten women’s basketball tournament, which will be held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis from March 9-13.
The move to Indianapolis also will allow Big Ten teams who qualify for the NCAA Tournament to begin the protocols for this year’s all-Indiana tournament. According to a 2021 NCAA Tournament planning memo handed out to member schools, teams who are at-large qualifiers will be “strongly encouraged” to stay at the sites of their conference tournaments until Selection Sunday on March 14. Automatic qualifiers whose conference tournaments are done before March 13 can arrive in Indianapolis on that date.
Teams within a 350-mile radius of Indianapolis will be bused into the city on three separate buses, which will accommodate 34 Tier 1 participants that include players, coaches and staff members. Beginning March 6, all 34 Tier 1 participants must record seven straight days of negative COVID-19 tests before entering Indianapolis on March 13.
The 68 teams will be housed in four different hotels in downtown Indianapolis, with 34 tier members to each floor of the hotel. No outside visitors will be admitted to the hotels during that span. The Indiana Convention Center will house 12 practice courts for teams and will be off-limits to outside visitors as well.
Last year’s Big Ten tournament, which was held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, was canceled after the first day with only two games played due to the initial onset of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 trends in Indiana are currently improving, with a seven-day average of 2,028 new cases this week, down from a peak of a 6,909 seven-day average of new cases Dec. 6.
