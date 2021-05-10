According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Indianapolis Colts have a new left tackle.
A little more than one week following the NFL draft, Schefter reported Monday former Kansas City Chiefs star Eric Fisher has agreed to a one-year deal worth $9.4 million with the Colts. Fisher tore his Achilles’ tendon on Jan. 24 during the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills and missed the Super Bowl 55 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Fisher visited Indianapolis last week with the medical evaluation likely carrying the most weight in this decision. There’s no official timeline for his return, but Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder believed it was possible as early as mid-August.
“You know how that works,” Kansas City general manager Brett Veach said March 1, 10 days before the team released Fisher. “That’s always to be determined until the player actually reports back to camp and goes through the offseason and (doctors and coaches) see where he is. But the mid-August timeline was put in front of my notes here, so I’ll defer to Rick on that and trust his medical expertise.”
Colts general manager Chris Ballard was the Chiefs’ director of player personnel in 2013 when Fisher was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. The 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive lineman started 113 regular season games and was selected to two Pro Bowls over eight seasons with the franchise.
In 2019, Fisher missed eight games after undergoing core muscle surgery but was on the field for Kansas City’s Super Bowl championship run. He was healthy throughout the 2020 season before the Achilles injury against the Bills.
The Chiefs moved on last month, trading their first-round pick for Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown.
Indianapolis had been in the market for a left tackle since Anthony Castonzo retired in January. The team signed Sam Tevi and Julie’n Davenport to compete for the spot in March but passed on adding a rookie to the mix with its seven draft picks.
The 30-year-old Fisher has 11 career playoff starts, including the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 54 victory.
