The Indiana Pacers are going back to the future with the head coach position, bringing back Rick Carlisle for a second stint with the organization, according to multiple reports.
Carlisle, 61, brings championship pedigree to the post, having led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA title in 2011. He resigned from the Mavericks this past season after leading the franchise to nine NBA playoff appearances in 13 seasons.
According to ESPN, Carlisle and the Pacers have agreed to a four-year, $29 million contract.
After serving as Larry Bird’s top assistant with the Pacers, Carlisle returned to take over as head coach at Indiana from 2003-07. In Carlisle’s first season as head coach, the Pacers went 61-21 and reached the conference finals before losing to the Detroit Pistons. Overall, Carlisle went 171-147 in four seasons with the Pacers. After Indiana went 35-47 and missed the playoffs in Carlisle’s final year, he was offered a promotion to the front office but turned it down and resigned as coach.
Overall, Carlisle’s career record is 836-689 in 19 seasons as a head coach with the Pistons, Pacers and Mavericks.
Bird remains a senior advisor with the Pacers to owner Herb Simon. Indiana began the coaching search process earlier this week, with team president Kevin Pritchard interviewing former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts, former Denver Nuggets coach Brian Shaw and former Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford.
But apparently the chance to bring in Carlisle was too enticing for the Pacers to pass up.
The Pacers will go with a more experienced voice after Nate Bjorkgren went 34-38 and was fired after one season. Bjorkgren was a career NBA assistant with no head coaching experience when he took the job in 2020-21 and had issues connecting with players.
Injuries have plagued the Pacers in each of the past three seasons, but there is a strong foundation to build upon, led by versatile All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis. Center Myles Turner, combo guard Malcolm Brogdon, swingman Caris LeVert and scoring forward T.J. Warren are other talented pieces that could contribute going forward or be used in trades to bolster the organization.
Carlisle entered the NBA as a third-round pick of the Boston Celtics in 1984. He played four seasons with the franchise before finishing his playing career after two years with the New York Knicks and one with the New Jersey Nets.
He transitioned to his coaching career as an assistant with the Nets in 1989.
Carlisle was named the NBA's Coach of the Year in 2002 with the Pistons and was an All-Star Game head coach during his second year with the Pacers in 2004.
His teams have reached the playoffs in 14 of his 19 seasons as a head coach, and he has a 63-70 overall record in the postseason.
