INDIANAPOLIS – There will be no easing into the new league year for the Indianapolis Colts this time around.
According to multiple reports, the team agreed Monday to trade its 2020 first-round pick (No. 13 overall) to the San Francisco 49ers for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.
Neither team announced the deal because trades and free agent signings can’t be made official until the NFL’s new year begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. EDT.
But Buckner essentially confirmed the news with a post on his Instagram account thanking San Francisco for its support.
“You’ve given me the opportunity to live my dream and start my own legacy,” the post read in part. “It’s been one hell of a journey, from 2-14 my rookie year to the Super Bowl this past season. Looking back on everything, I can proudly say that every time I stepped on the field I gave it everything I had.
“… I’ve built so many lifelong relationships with coaches, teammates, staff members and fans in the Bay Area. I just want to thank you all for helping me grow as a man, friend and teammate. The Faithful will always have a special place in my heart. Colts Nation, I can’t wait to get this thing rollin! I’m bringing everything I got to Indy!!”
Buckner originally was the seventh overall pick out of Oregon in the 2016 draft. He’ll turn 26 on Tuesday and has 28.5 career sacks, 74 quarterback hits and 38 tackles for loss in 63 career regular-season starts.
He recorded 12 sacks in 2018 and made his first Pro Bowl appearance. Last season, Buckner had 7.5 sacks during the regular season. He added 2.5 sacks in the playoffs, including 1.5 against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.
He’ll be a three-technique in Indianapolis, a role general manager Chris Ballard said in January is critical to this defensive scheme.
Ballard continued to drop hints he was looking for an upgrade along the interior of the defensive line throughout the offseason, and he reiterated the importance of the defensive front in general during last month’s NFL Scouting Combine.
“Our defensive line played good last year,” he said. “They didn’t play bad, but I’m always going to be obsessed with the front. I just believe that that’s how you win, and that’s how you have sustained success over time.
“I believe in building from the inside out. I’ve said that from the day I walked through the door. That philosophy won’t change.”
Now Ballard has made a major investment to back up his words.
In addition to the first-round pick spent to obtain his services, the Colts also reportedly signed Buckner to a four-year, $84 million contract extension. That deal would make him the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the league, behind only Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams.
It’s the second high-market deal announced by Indianapolis in as many days. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo signed a new two-year, $33 million deal on Sunday, making him the highest-paid player in annual value at his position in the NFL.
The Colts also will be without a first-round pick for the second time in as many seasons. Last year, Ballard sent the No. 26 overall pick to the Washington Redskins for a future second-rounder. That became the 34th overall pick in this year’s draft and will be Indianapolis’ first selection barring any further deals.
During the Combine, Ballard made no secret of his admiration for San Francisco GM John Lynch and the job he’s done in rebuilding the franchise.
“Look I have a great deal of respect for that organization,” Ballard said. “John Lynch, I consider him a friend. It wasn’t a secret. They were freakin good on the defensive line and up front, and they could run the crap out of the football.
“I give them a lot of credit. They were patient, they continued to build it and this year it all came to fruition.”
Ballard has followed a similar approach through his first three seasons with the Colts.
Indianapolis was the only team in the NFL to start the same five offensive linemen for all 16 games last year, and the franchise has now spent a great amount of capital to add stars to the defensive line in consecutive offseasons.
Defensive end Justin Houston signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Colts last March and led the team with 11 sacks last season.
Buckner’s contract is the largest handed out by Ballard so far, and he comes to Indianapolis with marks as high off the field as on it.
The Sacramento Bee’s Chris Biderman reported Buckner’s work ethic and competitiveness reminded 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley of all-time great Frank Gore, one of the hardest working and most competitive players in the NFL.
Ballard mentioned adding “friction” to the locker room as a goal this offseason and said he erred by not retaining enough veteran leaders on a young defense.
A team captain in San Francisco, Buckner should help fill that void.
He also fits the profile for the rare type of talent Ballard said he’d make an exception for with big-money free agent contracts. It had to be a guy who would earn the money on the field while maintaining the respect of the locker room.
In Year 4 of his tenure, Ballard said last month he believes the locker room finally is able to absorb such a high-profile addition.
“Our locker room is outstanding,” Ballard said. “They work. They are good guys, and they do things the right way. So I do think we can handle it.”
The Colts did make one other move Monday, releasing defensive tackle Margus Hunt.
A pleasant surprise during the team’s run to the AFC divisional playoffs in 2018, Hunt’s play slid dramatically last season. He eventually lost his starting job to Grover Stewart, and his departure saves the team $4 million against the salary cap.
The 32-year-old Hunt made 25 starts with six sacks, 19 tackles for loss and four pass deflections in three seasons with Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.