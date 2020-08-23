BLOOMINGTON – Indiana is set to hire veteran assistant coach Kenya Hunter as its new assistant men’s basketball coach, according to multiple reports.
Hunter has spent his last two seasons at Connecticut under Dan Hurley and also has prior Big Ten experience, having worked on Tim Miles’ staff at Nebraska from 2013-18.
An Arlington, Virginia, native, Hunter has a strong reputation as both a recruiter and developer of big men. During a stint as an assistant at Georgetown from 2007-13, he helped develop a number of forwards and centers who went on to the NBA -- including Roy Hibbert and Otto Porter. At UConn, Hunter helped sophomore center Josh Carlton earn the American Athletic Conference Most Improved Player Award for 2018-19 and developed freshman center Akok Akok into one of the nation’s leading shot blockers last season.
Hunter’s ties to Archie Miller include working as director of basketball operations at North Carolina State from 2000-04 when Miller played there. In addition, Hunter worked under Miller’s older brother, Sean, as an assistant at Xavier from 2004-07.
As a player, Hunter was a four-year point guard and three-time captain at Duquesne, where he played from 1992-96. He began his coaching career at Duquesne from 1998-2000.
Hunter replaces Bruiser Flint, who left IU to take over as an assistant coach under John Calipari at Kentucky a few weeks ago. That Wildcats' position opened when Calipari lost long-time assistant Kenny Payne to the New York Knicks.
