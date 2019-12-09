INDIANAPOLIS – It appears to be the end of a Hall of Fame career.
A report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, confirmed by several other outlets, stated Monday that 46-year-old Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will undergo surgery on his left knee and be placed on injured reserve.
That would bring to an end a rocky 2019 season for the veteran and could also mark the end of his 24-year career.
Vinatieri was 17-of-25 on field goal attempts this season and also missed six extra points (22-for-28). He had three field goals blocked, including one that was returned for the game-winning touchdown two weeks ago against the Tennessee Titans.
Vinatieri’s immediate future has been the subject of speculation since he missed a pair of field goals and an extra point during an overtime loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.
After he missed two more extra points in a narrow victory against the Titans the next week, there were reports Vinatieri was considering retirement. He definitively denied those rumors and missed just one kick over the next four weeks.
Troubles began anew during an Oct. 27 win against the Denver Broncos, when Vinatieri missed an extra point and a field goal but made a game-winning field goal in the final seconds.
He missed a potential game-winning field goal and an extra point the next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers and missed another extra point on Nov. 10 during an inexcusable loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Vinatieri was perfect on 12 kicks for two weeks before the meltdown against Tennessee on Dec. 1.
He experienced a flare-up of pain in his left knee before the game and missed a 55-yarder wide right before having a 53-yarder blocked in the first half. With 5:02 remaining in the fourth quarter of a tied game, Vinatieri’s 46-yard attempt also was blocked and returned for the go-ahead score.
Though Vinatieri experienced knee pain in training camp and was shut down to rest the injury, he did not appear on the team’s weekly injury report until last Wednesday. He was listed as a limited participant that day before undergoing an MRI.
The Colts signed undrafted rookie Chase McLaughlin that evening, and Vinatieri said Thursday he hoped to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
He also was waiting for results of the MRI and left all options on the table.
Monday’s news likely means McLaughlin will be the kicker for the season’s final three games. He made all three of his extra points in a 38-35 loss against the Bucs but was 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts with a costly miss in the fourth quarter.
Vinatieri’s contract expires at the end of the season, and it’s very unlikely he’ll return for a 15th year with Indianapolis.
If his career is over, he’ll finish with an NFL-record 2,673 points and 599 field goals made. He made 85.3 percent of his field goals (336-of-394) over 14 seasons with the Colts and 96.8 percent of his extra points (507-of-524).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.