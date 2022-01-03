ANDERSON — Early in the fourth quarter, the frustration of a scoreless night and a hard-fought game culminated in Liberty Christian senior guard Zack Jeffers being whistled for a technical foul during a battle for a loose ball. Frankton converted one of the free throws and made a 3-point basket moments later to retake the lead.
Jeffers, who entered the game averaging 14 points, stayed focused thanks to some words from LC assistant Norm Anderson.
“Obviously, I was frustrated about that,” Jeffers said. “I just used it to play harder on defense and harder on offense. Coach Norman called me over and told me to let it go, so I just used that frustration to play harder.”
Jeffers then frustrated Frankton by making big plays on offense and defense to set the stage for Cedric Anderson’s game winner with 5.2 seconds remaining as the Lions defeated the Eagles 53-52 to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals of the Madison County tournament.
It was a split for the two schools after the Frankton girls routed the LC girls in the first half of the doubleheader.
Aside from a 30-30 tie midway through the third period, Frankton (3-5) led throughout until Tyler Houk hit a 3-point basket at the third-period buzzer to send the game to the fourth quarter even at 37-37.
An Ethan Troutman drive to open the fourth gave Liberty Christian (7-3) its first lead, but the Eagles quickly retook the advantage and built it to 48-43 on a Blake Mills 3-point basket with just over two minutes remaining.
That’s when Jeffers drove to the basket for his first score and Troutman and Jeffers converted consecutive steals into layups for a 49-48 lead. Jeffers then found Adonis House on a lob play for a layup and a 51-48 lead, the biggest for the Lions.
“We all believe in each other,” Jeffers said. “That last play, I knew Adonis was going to catch that lob, and I knew we were going to get it. We just all trust each other.”
But Frankton’s Jacob Davenport — who led all players with a career-high 26 points — scored the next four points on a pair of free throws and a layup off a Colin Gardner steal to put the Eagles up 52-51.
Anderson then put back his own miss with 5.2 seconds remaining to put the Lions back on top. Under heavy defensive pressure, the Eagles could not get off a shot attempt for the win.
Fitting the game would end on a rebound after the Lions dominated the glass in the second half by a 17-9 margin after getting beaten on the boards 12-10 in the first half.
“I think the first half, (Frankton) was just more physical than us,” LC coach Jason Chappell said. “We challenged them in the locker room, and we told them that they’ve come to a street fight and they’ve got to be ready to bring it. I think it kind of woke them up.”
Anderson and Kobe Watson shared Liberty scoring honors with 15 points each on a night when the team’s top two scorers — House and Jeffers — combined for 18 points below their season average.
“That was the definition of a team win,” Chappell said. “Everybody did their job. All the guys on the bench, guys came in and gave solid minutes, whether it was on defense or running the offense, it was just a good, solid, all-around team win.”
The Lions will now meet Anderson (6-2) after the Indians battered Pendleton Heights on Monday night in Wednesday’s second semifinal at Alexandria.
The Eagles will play the Arabians on Wednesday in the consolation bracket at The Hangar at Anderson Prep.
“Every year that I’ve been in this, if we’re in the loser’s bracket, we just treat it like the Final Four,” Frankton coach Brent Brobston said. “We got a tough draw. The kids know that it was tough on this side of the bracket. Now we get an opportunity to play Pendleton on Wednesday. Pendleton is a good basketball team. They’re so well coached. Their record (1-9) is deceptive because they’ve played such good competition, and they’ve had players out.”
The Frankton girls team raced out to a 15-0 start and never looked back on their way to a 76-21 win over the Lions.
Lauryn Bates scored all of her game-high 17 points in the first half and added nine rebounds, eight assists and two blocks to lead four Eagles in double figures. Amaya Collins scored 16 points while Emma Sperry and Bella Dean added 10 points each with Sperry also grabbing seven rebounds.
Shameel Clervrain led the Lions with 11 points and leading scorer Mady Rees was held to seven points and seven rebounds.
Frankton (12-3) will get a shot to avenge an early season loss when it travels to Pendleton Heights on Thursday to take on the Arabians in the semifinal round. The Eagles lost to PH 60-34 on Nov. 20 in Frankton.
“We’re excited. We know we’re not the favorite,” Frankton coach Stephan Hamaker said. “We know they’re talented and they’re athletic, but we’re excited at the opportunity.”
Despite the loss, Liberty Christian (6-7) will continue in the consolation bracket and will play four-time reigning champion Anderson at the Tipi on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
