ANDERSON -- Christian Nunn poured in 33 points, and the young Liberty Christian boys basketball team fought back from adversity to top the Fort Wayne North Legends 75-70 Saturday night.
It looked as if it would be a long night for the Lions after eight minutes as North was up 25-15 and the home team had six turnovers against the pressure defense. It didn’t hurt that the Legends were 4-of-8 from 3-point range in the period.
But Liberty Chrstian used an effective zone defense and took care of the ball much better in the second quarter, outsourcing North 16-9 in the quarter to trail just 34-31 at intermission.
The Lions scored the first four points of the third quarter and led for nearly all of the quarter, getting a 51-43 lead with eight minutes to play. North had its second straight nine-point quarter.
But the Legends weren’t finished. They outscored Liberty 12-3 to open the fourth quarter and take a 55-54 lead.
The Lions surged back to a 64-58 lead, and the visitors never again got closer than three points. Much of the offense was always centered around the powerful and quick inside thrusts by Nunn. He had critical second-half help from junior Jack Jeffers. Jeffers hit all three of his 3-pointers in the second half.
“We’ve got some great shooters on this team,” said Nunn. “Even when they miss, we back them up because we know they are good shooters.”
“I felt really good for Jeffers,” said Liberty Christian coach Jason Chappell. “He’s been struggling a bit.”
It was also heartening the team did a good job of protecting the lead it had built at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. With Fort Wayne throwing pressure as well as bodies in a frenzied attempt to catch up, Liberty sank 13-of-18 freebies in the fourth period and was 25-of-36 for the game.
The Lions (4-1) had three players score in double figures. Nunn’s 33 came on 11-of-21 shooting from the field and 10-of-14 accuracy at the free-throw line. He also had a game-high 12 rebounds.
“I am grateful that I have such great teammates who have confidence in me and get me the ball,” said Nunn. “We just listen to the coach and do what he tells us. We are all in this for each other.”
Jeffers was next with 11 points, and sophomore Eric Troutman added 10 points. Troutman’s value can’t be overlooked as he took on much of the challenge of bringing the ball up the floor against the Legends’ pressure and helped the Lions to have only two turnovers in the final stanza.
“We scored a lot of points last night (a 95-57 win over Riverside), but we played so much better tonight,” said Chappell. “This was a big and athletic 4A team tonight. This was a big game for us.”
Ryan Collins led North (1-2) with 21 points, all coming on 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. Brashawn Bassett was next with 17 points. Six-foot-6 senior Jacob Lambert, who scored only three points over the first three quarters, added seven more in the final quarter to help his team stay close.
Liberty will travel to conference foe University next Saturday.
