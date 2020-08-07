BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana coach Archie Miller envisions a chance to play more three-guard lineups this season, with the addition of a guard-heavy freshman class led by five-star point guard Khristian Lander and 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball Anthony Leal.
That suits returning senior guard Al Durham and junior point guard Rob Phinisee just fine. The duo likely will be counted on heavily for two of the three guard spots and have gained enough experience to be counted on in Big Ten games again this season.
Durham started all 32 games for the Hoosiers last season while Phinisee, dealing with an abdominal strain, played in 27 games and started in 16 of IU’s final 17 contests.
IU was able to tinker with some more perimeter-oriented lineups during summer workouts.
“It’s been a good adjustment,” Durham said. “I feel like it’s -- everyone gets a shot at everything. It’s more interchangeable, three guards around the perimeter. I mean you can be in either position, whether at the corner or at the top.”
Phinisee said IU playing smaller has resulted in a new offense, more centered on ball screens. He’s comfortable playing with Lander on the floor at the same time.
“We’ll complement each other pretty well,” Phinisee said. “I mean, he’s very quick. He likes to play off ball screens. I feel like in the new offense we have, we’ll both be able to play together and build chemistry with each other.”
Lander also will give Phinisee a true back-up option at the point after combo guards Durham and departed senior Devonte Green spelled Phinisee last season.
“It’s going to help a lot just having another primary ballhandler, just allowing me to be more off the ball,” Phinisee said. “I think that will allow me to create more and do more things throughout the offense.”
Durham, who had a team-high 60 turnovers last season, said he’s still preparing himself to fill in at both spots if needed. But the addition of Lander will likely mean more time for the 6-foot-4 Durham off the ball, where he excelled as a shooter last season, shooting a team-high 38.3% from 3-point range.
“It’s never been any problem with me being able to play different positions, but I feel like it will help as well,” Durham said. “I can still play at the point guard, at the 2, but, I mean, they’ve given me -- I’ve got freedom to be able to make plays at either position.”
For the 6-1, 190-pound Phinisee, the biggest challenge early in his career has been health. He missed time as a freshman due to a concussion, and the abdominal strain sidelined him early last season. Phinisee feels like he’s in a good place physically heading into his junior season and credited the time off during the spring due to the pandemic as being helpful.
“I feel so much better,” Phinisee said. “I mean, obviously, this wasn’t how we wanted to end the season, but I feel like that really helped my body, just having that time off. I mean, I feel like this is the best I’ve felt in a while.”
With developing 6-4 sophomore guard Armaan Franklin and the 6-5 Leal as another shooting option off the ball, IU will have flexibility to add more skill, shooting and ball-handling ability on the floor. Last season, IU ranked last in the Big Ten in assist-to-turnover ratio (12.9-12.6) and eighth in 3-point shooting (32.6%).
Durham, a returning co-captain, is trying to take on a leadership role with IU’s younger guards.
“I’ve been just teaching them the ropes, teaching them how to work out, teach them how to take the workout and the bits and pieces of our offense and our defense and try to get them a head start on how we do things,” Durham said. “How to prepare … try to keep them away from that freshman wall as much as I can.”
