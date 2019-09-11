Monday evening found me fishing for bluegill and redear on the banks of a local pond. The water was clear enough for me to see big grass carp working the shallows. Some of the swirls could have been bass, but this hole is not known for lunkers. However, this day showed me a couple of things I’ve never seen before.
I should have retied my line to the hook-snap, but I didn’t. A few decent bluegills were followed by a strong fish I knew, by the fight, was a big shellcracker (redear). It was a fish not to be seen. My line broke.
I tied on a new snap and clipped a black/white Muey jig to it. A few casts later, something hit my weighted bobber which was only set about a foot deep. I landed a big sunfish, but the hook was dangling outside its mouth. My hook-set had driven the open end of the little snap into the fish’s mouth.
On an ensuing cast, something big hit my bobber again. This time I twitched the jig, and the fish hit it. A big something, bass or grass carp, rolled and broke my line.
As I walked further along the shore, a bullfrog made two leaps towards water, landing in a waiting bass’ mouth. I think the bass was watching another frog along the edge and was in the right place at the most opportune time.
I will be hanging my tree stand in a new woods this year. I met a farmer at Cabela’s who agreed to let me hunt after receiving some sage fishing advice. His property is in Rush County.
The Deer Reduction Zone season opens Sunday. Get the details, maps, and videos at https://www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/8534.htm.
This month brings forth many seasons: Snipe: Sept. 1 – Dec. 16; Sora: Sept. 1 – Nov. 9; Early teal: Sept. 14 – 29; Dove: Sept. 1 – Oct. 20; Canada geese (all zones): Sept. 14 – 22; Deer reduction zone: Sept. 15 – Jan. 31; Youth deer: Sept. 28 – 29; Deer archery season: Oct. 1 – Jan. 5.
There has already been a deer hunting accident. Hunters are out scouting and putting up tree stands. One Indiana man was hospitalized when a strap broke. He was fortunate someone was with him when the mishap occurred.
Check your equipment. Falling from trees is the No. 1 hunting accident. Hunting from the ground is much safer, but I still like the comfort of a ladder stand and the versatility of a climber.
I get a number of hunting-related emails with a recent one shining a light on a big mistake I’ve been making.
I have been hanging camo-colored trail cams on the edge of trees along deer trails. It should have been obvious with the photos and videos of deer noticing, licking and jumping away from them I was not fooling the herd, especially the mature deer.
Two years ago, I proudly showed friends a photo of a big buck. It was the only one. He never came back.
This season, I will hang the cams over my head and angle them down as was suggested in the story I read.
