Finally, Joe Jones and I reserved time to head south for some Owen County fishing. Our goal was to catch bluegill and rid the lake of a few stunted bass. Locating them in the water column would be the hard part.
We figured the gills would be suspended at different depths, and they were. The surface bite could be excluded because the water spiders were at peace. The exception was some skinny water on the upper end.
Our intent was to focus on the multitude of small bass. The lake is overrun with them. We did catch a few but need to return with smaller baits. The bass we caught came on Sliders, crankbaits and a small Whopper Plopper.
Most of the panfish were suspended about 6 feet. We tight-lined Muey jigs with Joe smoking them on a gold pattern. The jigs were 1/32-ounce tipped with a wax worm with a bb split shot located five inches above our offering.
I was complaining about the mostly nine-inch bluegill, but 15 years ago some would have measured 10 inches. Usually stunted bass equates to big gills, but there is a tipping point where the bass and bluegill fry are competing for the same food.
The quick fix would be to have the lake electro-shocked so as to skim off some of the stunted bass.
I got to practice my turkey calling when four hens came to the lake for a drink. In addition, my friend, who manages the property, told us of a fox who lives in the culvert under his drive. Sure enough, when we pulled in old-and-red shot out of the tile and into the woods.
With 50 fish in our basket, we put them on ice and stopped at Chamber Buffet in Spencer to eat some mighty fine fried chicken. This restaurant always features fried biscuits with their homemade apple butter.
EHD is a virus that can kill a lot of deer. A bite from a mite that hatches out of mud around the edges of ponds and lakes, EHD is most prevalent with a wet spring and dry summer.
Our Hoosier deer herd is being affected. County bonus antlerless quotas have been reduced to a maximum of two in areas impacted by EHD.
Counties that had a bonus antlerless quota of three or four have now been reduced to two. Counties, like Madison, that already had a county bonus antlerless quota of two or fewer have not changed. The effects of the harvest and EHD will be evaluated after the season. If necessary, additional changes may be made next season.
The Special Antlerless Firearms Season is now limited to the middle counties in the southern third of the state with Switzerland being excluded. Check the DNR website or the hunting handbook for the bonus antlerless map. These counties previously had a county bonus antlerless quota of four but were reduced to a maximum of two.
At one time, Madison County nimrods were allowed four bonus deer.
