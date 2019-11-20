Sometimes a string of bad luck leads to something good. For much of the last seven days, I’ve been experiencing the former with none of the latter.
Last Thursday, I drove to Whitewater State Park to find a shortcut to my hunting area and hang my Viper climbing tree stand. All I had to do is go down a short trail and cross a swamp to cut three-quarters of a mile off my walk.
The day was sunny and cool. My daughter Jourdan called as I was unloading my gear. She could hear the Sandhill cranes squawking overhead during our conversation. I told her I felt 20 years younger. That was about to change.
I actually thought it would be possible to skirt the wetland along the bottom of a hill, but there were too many blow-downs. This mud bog is called “Red Springs” and is full of cattails and river willows.
I was pulling a deer cart with my stand strapped on. I had to go over logs and jerk through the saplings. At a point of no return, my boot sank deep and into the black muck I fell. My shortcut was turning into a highway to hell.
Several times my stand or cart hung on something. I was jerking, tugging and pulling. With each step, my knee-high boots sank four to eight inches. I kept looking for an easy route ahead. Sometimes, I had to turn back and go another way.
At one point my cart jammed. I looked back to see one of the wheels had come off. The cotter key had pulled out, but luckily the washer was lying on top of the mud. I improvised a cotter key from my truck key ring.
Finally, I arrived at the horse trail and solid ground and found a good tree on which to hang my stand.
My two-section climbing stand has teeth that grip the tree. Unfortunately, the banging along the way wedged the teeth together, and I could not separate them. I pulled and banged the stand against the tree to no avail.
I hid the deer cart and carried the climber out on my back.
The horse trail was a mile or longer and angled away from where my truck was parked. By the time I returned to the truck, I felt 20 years older and a lot less wise.
Opening morning, I hunted Henry County and only saw a coyote. Sunday I worked.
Larry Lawson, Steve Jett and I were drawn to hunt Whitewater.
Last year, I had this creek bottom to myself. This year, the flashlights looked like lighters at a rock concert.
I directed Steve on where to go and then headed up the side of the ridge. I could not find good footing on the dry leaves and will have to lie about falling on my next Medicare questionnaire. Finally, I made it to the log I rested my gun on last year.
Shortly after daylight, a big doe appeared just 17 yards below me. I put her down. She fell within 15 yards of where I hid the deer cart.
There was very little shooting, maybe 20 shots all morning. Larry left at noon without success. Steve arrived to help me field-dress the doe. He did not see a deer.
Steve’s cart had larger wheels. We put the deer on his and our gear on mine. The hills were so steep we had to pull each cart together and one at a time. When we got to the truck with our gear, my gun was missing. I hurried back down the trail and found it almost back to where we started.
We had stripped down to t-shirts when we went back for the deer. At one rest stop, Steve commented, “No deer is worth this.”
I guess my luck changed a little, but when I got up to go the next morning a heavy fog had set in. I went back to bed.
