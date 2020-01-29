Many of us have a keen eye for nature, but a couple from Anderson saw something extremely rare on their property just north of I-69 near Madison Avenue. Don’t put this one on your bucket list. It will not happen.
Dave and Vickie Schlabach have a large mound of gravel just north of their home, a pit and a briar patch. They like to sit at the patio window, drink coffee and look across the landscape.
The couple has seen rabbits fighting, coyotes, deer and hawks. Vickie keeps a camera handy and captures photos when possible. She was quick to respond when two bald eagles landed on the mound.
“They were beautiful with one a bit larger than the other,” Dave said.
“The eagles did some posturing and began to mate. It didn’t take long,” according to Vickie.
Most remarkable is she captured this sequence with photos and a video.
I will see if Rambling Angler Outdoors will post the video on my page so you can see it. Perhaps, Vickie will also post on YouTube.
I know about where the nest is, but too much human activity could drive our American symbol away before the eggs hatch.
If I remember correctly, only three eagles wintered in Hoosierland in 1979. In 1985, a law was passed allowing taxpayers to donate a portion or all of their refund to the Indiana Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Program. With that, the Bald Eagle Reintroduction Program began.
This was a huge undertaking where our DNR obtained 73 eaglets from 1985 to 1989. They were placed in a tower in the middle of a bay at Monroe Reservoir. The area was off limits, but one could see the tower from a distance. The eaglets were video monitored and fed with a puppet that looked like the head of an eagle. Little did I know then what fruit this would bear.
Today, there are more than 300 nesting pairs in Indiana. Most often they are seen near rivers and lakes.
Through the years, our Indiana DNR has brought back the otter, whitetail deer, wild turkey, grouse and several non-game species.
I have lived to see and hunt game animals I could only read about in outdoor magazines. My uncle Art Smith made me the outdoorsman I am today. He subscribed to Outdoor Life, Field & Stream and Sports Afield magazines. He tied a stack of past issues in twine and gave them to me. It would be a good idea for you to do the same.
These days we are not surprised at the sightings of bobcats or an occasional cougar. The beaver has returned as have the coyote. There is one you, most likely, have not heard mentioned.
I spoke with a Cabela’s customer who owns 600 acres in Pulaski County. He traps coyotes and does quite well. Three years ago, he caught a badger in a conibear trap. He contacted a conservation officer and received permission to keep the dead animal and have the pelt tanned. The trapper had photos to go with his story.
Michigan has a trapping season on badgers.
Most of us have cameras on our phones. Take a walk in the wild. Even a male cardinal in a snowy fencerow makes a nice photo or video to reflect on once you return to the comfort of your fireplace and hot cocoa.
