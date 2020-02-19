I had a friend who gambled every extra dollar at a casino. He said, “The more I lose, the closer I get to winning.”
I did not agree with his thinking, but the fellow finally won a new Mustang. After my bad luck of having my beagle step on a thorn and then get locked in the bed of my truck (broken latch), I needed something positive.
Saturday, I attended the annual Hoosier Outdoor Writers' (HOW) conference at The Indianapolis Sport, Boat & Travel Show. Our event took place in the Normandy Barn on the north end of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
I joined HOW a year after its inception in 1968 and was president in 1973. This year, I was elected to the board of directors. We always have fine food and good speakers. Near the end of the all-day conference, we have a raffle.
In past years, I can remember winning lots of outdoor gear at the HOW raffle, including a CVA Muzzleloader, a Remington 1911 pistol, Rocky Boots and an ice shanty along with many fine rod and reels. Two years ago, I won a Mission bow. Last year, I won another bow as well as a Mossberg Patriot .450 Bushmaster. I took two deer with that gun this past season and absolutely love it.
After last week’s run of bad luck, I was thinking this raffle will be a bust for me. However, the very first number called was mine, and it was another fine gun from Mossberg. They went to the general raffle for a while, then returned to the gun/bow raffle. This next gun was a beautifully engraved Henry lever-action .22. Looks like I’m going back to using iron sights because a scope would ruin the appearance of this gun. Yep, I won it, too.
At the end of the raffle, I had a large Lodge iron skillet, a Vexlar Sonar that will partner with my smartphone, a St. Croix fly rod, a Shimano reel, Howard Leight electronic ear muffs, a Quaker Boy turkey box call, a pair of Grizzly sunglasses, fishing line and lures. Let’s go hunting, Tramp.
If you plan to attend the Deer, Turkey & Waterfowl Expo at the show this weekend stop by booth 208 to meet Lauren Owens of Pip’s Taxidermy. This is the young lady I wrote about last December. I do not wish to slight any other taxidermists but would like to see this 22-year-old Pittsboro gal succeed.
Alabama has a couple of booths I suggest you visit. They need two because they have such a diverse state. Twice, I have visited the Shoals Area of Northwest Alabama. Attractions there include the “Fame” and another recording studio nearby where many famous artists recorded with the famous “Swampers” house band.
The Alabama Music Hall of Fame is there, plus a wonderful Indian museum that sits next to a 35-foot burial mound.
The area has three TVA reservoirs and five Bear Creek Reservoirs. I have fished Pickwick twice with bass and catfish guide Brian Barton. I want to angle for crappie at the Bear Creek Lakes as soon as possible.
Consider also a trip to the Gulf Shores where the sites and saltwater make for a fun vacation.
Indiana booths anglers might find interesting are those that feature southern Indiana, the Linton Chamber of Commerce which covers Shakamak State Park and the 153 lakes of Green-Sullivan State Forest, and West Boggs Park and Lake (restocked in 2014).
Life is full of peaks and valleys. I hope that I’m still headed uphill, but the flat ground will suit me just fine.
