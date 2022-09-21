Contrary to popular belief, I am not a thrill seeker. My highs in life have come from coaching, fishing and hunting. It is a thrill to be giving players signs from the third-base coaching box with the game on the line. Likewise, watching a big whitetail buck approaching my stand on a fall morning. What excites me might be mundane. What gets me in trouble is stepping up to a challenge.
My daughter Jourdan and son-in-law Ryan wanted to meet me someplace about halfway between Pendleton and Nashville, Tennessee. We settled on Holiday World at Santa Clause.
I had taken Jourdan there several times as a kid. We floated on tubes in the lazy river, rode plastic mats down a water slide and took in some un-exciting rides.
The last time we were there, Jourdan must have been about 11 years old. There was a lot of hype about a new waterfall called “The Black Hole.” This ride was very high off the ground. I’m not a fan of heights but decided to try it.
When the employee pushed us over the edge, down the dark and winding tube we went. There were no yells or screams. When our raft shot out into a pool at the bottom, Jourdan said, “I didn’t like that.”
I withheld comment, but nor did I.
Since those days, Jourdan has been to many theme parks. Ryan loves roller coaster rides that would leave me looking for my heart in San Francisco.
I knew for us to have a good time I would have to go on all the rides in the “Splashin’ Safari.” And the old Black Hole was one of them.
The stairs to the top of these rides are a long haul, especially for a man 78 years old. The workouts I do at Planet Fitness five days a week prepared me for this challenge. Most important is the time spent on a stair climber. My legs were ready, and my mind was set on the experience.
I must say I had a good time. It was a lot of fun. However, something sinister was looming.
“Dad, you are going on a roller-coaster ride today,” Jourdan said. “Consider it to be on your bucket list.”
She posted a poll on Instagram. Everyone who responded voted “yes” for me to ride. They were fun-seekers at my expense.
I could have said “no,” but there is this thing about me and a challenge. Perhaps, the oldest roller coaster in existence is Holiday World’s Raven. It is a wooden coaster built in 1958.
A couple joined us on one of the raft rides. They had just been on The Raven. The man was talking about how exciting it was at 200 mph while Jourdan was giving him the “cut” sign.
As the afternoon wore on, I was led like a cow to slaughter to the line for The Raven. Adults and their kids were eagerly awaiting in line for the ride. We had to empty our pockets and put the contents into a bag. I wondered how they were going to identify my body.
Jourdan helped me secure a seat belt. A bar locked down tight on my lap. The ride began by going up a steep incline, which meant it was going to drop fast after the crest.
It was over in a moment, and the folks all gathered around. My mouth was moving, but I couldn’t make a sound. The ride was exciting, and the challenge was met.
On our walk to the parking lot, Jourdan asked, “Have you considered putting sky diving on your bucket list?”
• • •
The East Central Indiana Friends of the NRA is hosting its annual fundraising banquet Oct. 2 at the Anderson Shrine Club. The ticket price is $100 per person. It includes dinner and a raffle pack for great prizes including firearms. Local gun shops have tickets as do Allen’s and McIntyre Jewelry.