Federal public lands encompass some 450 million acres. The terrain varies from flat to rough mountainous. Included are 77 national wildlife refuges and 15 federal fish hatcheries. The problem has always been accessibility, especially for hunting and fishing. That is rapidly changing with one of our own, David Bernhardt, heading the Department of the Interior.
He grew up in Rifle, Colorado, hunting, shooting, fishing and loving the outdoors. He was the keynote speaker when the NRA held its annual meetings in Indianapolis last year.
Under his guidance, federal guidelines have been simplified and changed to be more in line with state rules and regulations. In all, some 5,000 federal regulations have been revised or removed.
Within a short time of taking office, Bernhardt directed the USFWS to open 1.7 million new acres to hunting and fishing. This is twice the amount opened over the previous five years combined. The Interior Secretary is far from being done and plans to have more land open by year’s end. This includes government sales of public lands, as well.
This fellow is not a Washington fat cat. He has made himself accessible to sportsmen alliances and just prior to the COVID-19 shutdown attended and spoke at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show (SHOT).
Bernhardt believes we have to recruit new hunters and anglers to increase their numbers because this is the segment of our population that most directly fund fish and wildlife programs through permits, licenses and taxes on hunting- and fishing-related equipment.
“If we don’t make public land accessible, it’s hard for others to be exposed to hunting and fishing,” he said.
The DOI activities have an astounding impact on our economy. In the fiscal year 2018, the impact was $315 billion supporting 1.8 million jobs. One program, “Every Kid Outdoors” encourages school children to visit national parks, wildlife refuges, marine sanctuaries and forest by offering annual passes to fourth graders and their families.
Go to NPS.gov for a virtual visit to your parks. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service hosts several webcams one might enjoy watching. A sampling: Rocky Mountain National Park, Glacier National Park, Yellowstone and Yosemite. For a lot more information, go to www.DOI.gov.
Secretary Bernhardt likes to hunt waterfowl but is looking forward to a trip to Alaska in pursuit of brown bear and moose.
I have registered for a one-day course to become a qualified Community Hunting Access Program (CHAP). The training session is July 11 at the DNR Fish & Wildlife Field Office in Bloomington from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you are interested in the CHAP program, we could travel together. Go to DNR.gov.
CHAP is designed to increase hunting opportunities for white-tailed deer in communities and help alleviate human/deer conflicts. CHAP is described in detail at wildlife.IN.gov/9420.htm.
Communities will usually pay a CHAP coordinator to administer their program.
