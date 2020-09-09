My squirrel hunt last week had a profound and lingering effect. What happened to me can easily become your nemesis, as well. From picking blackberries as a boy near Madison, I knew a dose of chiggers when I felt them.
Before entering the woods, I casually sprayed Cutter Backwoods 40% deet on my boots, socks, ankles, pants and all exposed skin. I thought I did a pretty thorough job.
My undoing was crossing a power line right-of-way overgrown with rag weeds about waist high. It took another day, but I wound up with one of the worst cases of chiggers I’ve ever had. Luckily, they did not make it any higher than my thighs but were too numerous to count around my ankles.
Many of you are taking to the woods and thickets hunting fall mushrooms, scouting for deer and putting up tree stands. Take precautions.
The further south, the more prevalent these tiny mites are. A mild winter brought these critters back in high numbers. Dr. Troy Abbott told me he has seen a lot of cases from Madison County this year.
An old remedy is to paint over the little red dots with fingernail polish. The idea is to shut off oxygen to the cell, thus, killing the chigger. I always scratched off the polish before it could do its job.
Monday evening, I hunted a woods in Henry County. It had just rained hard at my house, so I envisioned the woods full of squirrels jumping from limb to limb, exposing themselves with the water shaking off each branch.
Just 5 miles from home, the rain had missed this area, and soon I was walking through weeds and other under story. This time, I used a different Cutter repellent. It was Backwoods but did not mention deet. It claimed to abate mosquitos for 10 hours, but what about chiggers?
I stood on a newspaper and sprayed my feet, ankles and legs until there was an oil slick. This was not going to be a blind study. Immediately, after getting home, I showered.
The adult chiggers are not the problem. It is their babies or larvae that bite. The youngsters do not fly and cannot travel far. They are usually bunched in large groups on the forest floor and in weeds and grass, usually less than a foot off the ground. They hitch a ride when animals and humans walk by.
These mite larvae are most active when the ground temperature is between 77 and 86 degrees. The good news is they die when the air temperatures drop below 42 degrees.
Once the chigger makes contact with your clothing, it locates your skin. Your tight fitting boots and socks actually help in the process where the larvae uses sharp, jaw-like claws to make minute holes in the skin. They then inject saliva that liquefies your skin cells and makes them edible. Chiggers will stay on your skin several days. This is my seventh day, and I am no longer itching.
Where they go after driving you crazy I have not learned. Maybe they mature to adults.
I use permethrin repellent on my clothes to ward off ticks when I turkey hunt in the spring. Turns out that works well with chiggers, too. Spray your clothes a day or two ahead of time and allow them to dry. Do not get this stuff on your skin. Right before you take to the woods, spray regular insect repellent on your skin. Never mix the two chemicals.
I bet the property manager where I hunted down south wonders why I sent him a text offering to mow the power line strip on my next visit.
