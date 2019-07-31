Boating accidents seem to be a part of summer, but should they be? As more people take to the water, the number of miscues has increased. Carelessness, violating boating laws and alcohol are all contributing factors. The fatalities are heart-breaking.
I was fishing a Red Man tournament back in the 1980s at Patoka Reservoir. The weigh-in was at Newton Stewart. Most anglers fish until they have just enough time to arrive at the flag boat to get checked in on time.
Boats come from three different directions to converge on the arm that leads to weigh-in. This creates a great deal of turbulence when all boats are on plane running 50-plus mph.
One angler was in such a hurry he did not attach the boat’s kill switch to his belt. Instead, he wrapped the lanyard around his wrist. When his boat hit the three-way scram, his tackle box became airborne. The driver reached up to grab it, and the motor torqued to one side throwing him and his partner into the lake. The lanyard slid off his arm without killing the outboard.
With the motor still running, the boat began to circle. The prop hit the boater in the face before anglers from another boat could pull him from the water. The man bled through two folded towels before the ambulance arrived from Jasper.
The boat was still running in a circle as the awards were being presented near the ramp.
In another tournament, a radio station from Cincinnati was the promoter. The tournament director released the anglers before a fog lifted. Two competitors were killed as their boat raced out of a creek and into the path of a large boat.
In a hurry to get to my favorite spot, I almost hit a barge that had pulled off to wait out fog on the Ohio River.
This summer, reports have been numerous about boating accidents. One fellow was badly injured when he and his buddy were wave jumping (illegal) on personal watercraft. One became airborne and was badly injured when hit by the other. Alcohol was a contributing factor.
Several other accidents involved boats colliding or running over each other.
A most recent tragedy at Monroe involved an 8-year-old girl being hit by a prop. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
I can only guess what happened, but a common scenario is kids dangling their feet in the water off the front of a pontoon. The craft goes over vegetation, the kid’s feet get wrapped in weeds and are pulled in. The operator cannot kill the motor before the prop hits the child.
It is very unsafe and illegal to let anyone ride with their feet in the water while a watercraft is underway.
We have one more month and the Labor Day weekend with intense boat traffic. Stay alert, and be safe.
The award-winning Fall Creek Valley Conservation Club is holding basic pistol classes on Aug. 9-10, Sept. 13-14, and Oct. 11-12. Contact Dick Squires to register at 765-479-2517.
