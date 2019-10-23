I had a gunsmith mount and bore sight my new .450 Mossberg 500 Bushmaster. After watching three different videos on sighting in a rifle scope with two shots, I was ready to give this contrary concept a try.
This new idea (to me) is you bore sight your rifle first. This can be done with a bore sight tool or by simply looking down a barrel (levers and semi-autos excluded) and aligning the crosshairs.
The first shot, at about 35 yards, should get you on paper. Put the scope back on the bullseye and adjust your crosshairs to the bullet hole. For your second shot aim at the bullseye again. The second hit should be on target.
It usually takes a dozen rounds for me, but this idea seemed fool proof. Look it up on YouTube. I got it pretty close, but it took me four shots.
One needs a way to hold the gun perfectly still while the scope torrents are being adjusted. I was using a Caldwell Led Sled (unanchored) but needed another person to dial in the scope while I held the gun steady. Some kind of Velcro strap or even your belt might work. My scope adjustment knobs were very stiff. As I turned one or the other, the gun moved.
OK, you have your gun zeroed at 35 yards, but you still need it dead on at 150 to 200 yards. The videos did not explain how to do this. I’m guessing the same procedure will work again. I’m open to ideas.
The good thing is I won the Mossberg with a $20 raffle ticket, and the Alpen scope was a gift. All I’m out is the sling and muzzle brake. I’m wondering what the recoil would be without the brake?
The thing I love about the Mossberg is the adjustable trigger. The pull is very smooth and light. I would enjoy this gun much more in a smaller caliber.
While enjoying the outdoors, keep an ear and eye to the sky for sandhill cranes. Their resting and nesting area is Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area. On Oct. 8, the property hosted 4,588 cranes. A week later, the count was up to 5,420. The count dropped by 2,000 this week, which tells me some have headed south.
I’ve seen these giant high flyers October through early December. I once saw a big flock on Whitewater River in mid-November. They had a chance to join ducks and geese on a nearby lake but seem to not like socializing with other water fowl.
One late-February day, a big flock of sandhills seemed to be interested in my beagle running a rabbit. They circled overhead for several minutes.
Many spend the winter at Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area in southern Indiana. Come late February, they begin heading back to Jasper-Pulaski.
