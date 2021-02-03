Wednesday, I turned 77 years of age. I began writing this column 50 years ago. My hero, then and now, was Bill Scifres, outdoor columnist for the Indianapolis Star. In 1971, he contacted me and asked if I would like to join a new organization called the Hoosier Outdoor Writers. Two years later, I was president of this fine group of outdoor communicators.
I used a portable typewriter and Whiteout to produce my articles. Each week, I hand-delivered them to Herald sports editor Jim Bailey.
This was a time of new reservoirs: Monroe, Patoka, Salamonie, Mississinewa and Huntington. It was also the beginning of an exciting salmon fishery in Lake Michigan. The Hoosier deer herd was exploding. From 1962-90, I went from shooting instinctively a 66-inch Bear longbow to a recurve with sights and finally a compound.
In 1961, I bought a Remington 12-gauge pump with rifle sights. Kight came out with the first modern muzzleloader a few years later. Those guns went from caps to shotgun primers.
I’ve experienced a quantum leap in fishing rods, reels, lures, electronics, boats and trolling motors. I fished Red Man tournaments for a few years. I could no longer compete with the modern-day version of me.
My dad and I began coaching my boys Little League team in 1974 and continued on through Babe Ruth. Back then, Anderson had three Babe Ruth leagues and 18 teams. I really got to know my dad through coaching. It was a wonderful family experience. I remember walking Crawford Field after my last game thinking, “I will never coach again.”
The late 1970s brought on some severe winters. My uncle Art Smith and I went ice fishing often. Monroe Reservoir had plenty of ice, and the bluegills were big. I can remember 24 inches of ice. Drilling just one hole was a heart-pounding experience. I would often take an older man with a heart condition, which meant augering a minimum of four holes.
In the 1990s, computers became the rage. A magazine article predicted in 20 years there would be one in every household. They also portended cell phones that would allow one to see the person on the connection. I had my reservations.
It happened, and I came on board. For many years, I have been typing this column on a laptop and emailing it to the sports department.
When I was 48 and single, my life changed in a big way. My daughter Jourdan was born. She became the focal point of my life. I quit fishing tournaments to spend more time with her. I also had two grandchildren born, Grant and Hayley.
My sons Brian and Greg turned out to be successful in life, and now I was given another chance with my daughter. Brian is an award-winning broadcaster on MAX 93.5., Greg is a banker and Jourdan a marriage therapist in Nashville, Tennessee. They all like to fish.
When Jourdan took an interest in softball, I began coaching again. My most memorable season was having Jourdan and Hayley on the team and Greg as my assistant coach. We had a 16-0 season.
When Jourdan left for college, she suggested I keep coaching. Eight years ago, I picked up twins Brittany and Brianna in a blind draft. They were 13 years old. Two years later their mother asked me to keep them for a few days, which turned into five weeks.
At different intervals, my house became their home. One or the other was most often here. They are now 21. Each has a baby girl. One lives in Michigan and the other in New Mexico. We still stay in touch.
Granddaughter Hayley and her husband, Tyler, have given me Lucas, a great-grandson. I’m still waiting on Jourdan and her husband, Ryan, to make me a new grandpa.
I have had a good life with lots of loved ones. I still have some things on my bucket lists and look forward to taking you along.
