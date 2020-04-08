Crappie pro James Lasswell put on a clinic on how to fish docks on Morse Reservoir last Friday with yours truly in the back of the boat. Give this angler 5 inches of air space, and he will shoot a jig well under a dock.
He uses a variety of B&M poles and can execute his sling-shot method with any of them. Lasswell lets out line to about half the length of the rod. He holds a crappie jig/grub in his off-hand and pulls back -- much like drawing a bow. These rods are light action. When he takes aim and releases, the offering shoots across the surface and under the dock.
We caught a dozen or so crappie around three specific docks. Most came on a dark-colored stinger-type grub fished a foot under a bobber. The baits were moved very slowly. Some hits came as the jig was sitting still. The water was muddy making the slow presentation a must.
Lasswell’s new Ranger is rigged with the latest in electronics. He can watch crappie hit his jig.
“I used to hunt but decided to devote all my time and finances to fishing crappie tournaments,” he said.
I learn a lot every time we go. It is not as if we are fishing against each other, but I know who will catch the most crappie.
My son Greg and I fished a couple of ponds Monday. We ran into more muddy water. The first pond has big bass. A couple of small ones got off at the boat. After one round we vacated to another pond that has stunted bass and large redear.
I only had one outfit rigged for bluegill, so Greg stayed with a tandem spinnerbait for bass. I was using an Alan Muey-type jig someone else gave me. It had a silver head and a blue body. If you are the one who gave that to me, call again. Muey can probably duplicate the jig if he has silver paint for the head.
Greg caught four bass and me three nice bluegills before he left. He has a new Rettec grill he fired up using his cell phone. He is very pleased with this new wood pellet toy.
It was getting dark and, with the lack of light penetration into the muddy water, my chances were going down with the sun. I stepped out onto a dock on the deep end of the pond. With bobber set at 14 inches, I cast along the north bank. Bam! A big redear (shell cracker) boiled the water as it engulfed my jig. The farmer arrived in time to snap my picture and watch me catch another.
I wished he would have stayed for the encore because the next one was a real giant. I did a poor job taking a selfie, but it shows the size of the fish.
My Owen County morel expert Wayne Keene began finding blacks and grays Tuesday.
“We need rain,” he complained.
Morel Mushrooms Southern Indiana had a Tuesday post on Facebook of 240 morels. They were lovely.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.