Sunday evening, I was kayaking White River with my son Greg and daughter-in-law Dawn. I was continually looking for the next target to cast. The only time I looked down was to avoid big rocks while going through rapids. Curt Anderson of Daleville often does just the opposite. He has become a hero for the many who have capsized and lost valuable belongings.
Curt and his sons Ethan and Austin tube, wade or kayak White River looking down.
“Since last August, we have found 36 cell phones,” said Curt.
Most of the phones are in waterproof bags. The guys will bury the phones in rice overnight then try to charge them.
“Often, someone will text the phone, and we will call them to find the owner. We found a phone lost the day before by a guy from South Bend. He had relatives in the area, and they floated the river,” accounts Curt.
Some of the phones are taken to phone stores where the providers are able to contact the owners. Curt has no idea how many success stories he and his sons are an unknown part of. They have never accepted a reward for their good deeds.
The trio finds quite a few sun and prescription glasses plus life jackets from Canoe Country in Daleville where you might find your emerged item in the lost and found.
The Andersons also find wallets and car keys. Recently, Curt noticed something shiny on the bottom. It was a set of car keys with a Planet Fitness card attached. When he arrived at Canoe Country, he activated the alarm and a car horn began beeping.
It was the only set the owner had. He left the car a day before with a plan of using the VIN number to get a new set of keys at the dealership. Planet Fitness contacted the person.
Ethan bought a recovery magnet he drags behind the boat. With that device, he has latched on to two pipe wrenches, a lawn edger and a pole saw.
Bends in the river where rapids pull the boater towards the bank are good places to look as are below fast current areas where big rocks hidden just under the water can cause a flip, according to Curt.
There is one very deep hole where Curt dives with goggles.
“There is a cut bank under which a lure cannot reach where I have seen big catfish and nice-sized smallmouths," he said.
These men are finding all this stuff in a short stretch above and below Canoe Country. Imagine what they would find in a week floating from Chesterfield to the Hamilton County Bridge.
One might come up empty panning for gold in White River, but that does not mean things of value cannot be found.
I am beginning to see a large gathering of blackbirds and other signs of fall. The blue jays are scolding, who and what I don’t know, but they only do it in the fall. Sure, we will experience a couple more 90-degree days, but it is time to turn the page.
