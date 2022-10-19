The strong, bitter winds have kept me off the water and out of the woods. The cold weather would be good next week for deer hunting, but we will have temperatures in the 70s until Wednesday.
From mid-week on temperatures will be in the 50s with a 40% chance of rain. What does all this mean for a person who likes to hunt and fish?
I hunt and fish out of a cabin in Owen County. I could arrive early next week to set up my ladder stand, fish those warm days then settle into my stand on Wednesday morning.
It was late October last year when I caught a 14-inch redear. This fish is still swimming. I’d love to see how much this brute has grown. This 11-acre lake also gave me my longest crappie of 18 inches last spring. The fishing should be excellent.
While on the subject of fishing, I want to mention a source where I get many of my most valuable tips: Intuitive Fishing with Randy Blaukat. He is a retired bass pro who is making a living with his sponsored videos on YouTube.
Have you ever thought of putting a section of a plastic worm inside a tube jig? Blaukat has and explains why it works. Tired of some spinning reels twisting your line? Try flipping the bail by hand before your retrieve.
The last week of October signals the beginning of the rut (deer mating season). Few does will be in estrus, but this is when the bucks start looking and are more apt to be on their feet during daylight hours.
Temperatures next week will dictate deer movement. When the cold front hits, it will trigger more activity.
Besides the deer I’m hunting, there will be pileated woodpeckers, wild turkeys, squirrels, songbirds, crows, hawks, owls and perhaps even a bobcat to watch.
If you hunt during archery season and are not retired, as am I, plan to hunt as many days as possible between Nov. 3-11. A lot of experienced hunters in our neck of the woods believe Nov. 6-7 are the best two days.
Many years ago, I sat in an old wooden tree stand one evening and watched a theatrical presentation. I was on the edge of an Ohio River bluff. Some 40 yards away, deer began appearing. Two bucks faced off, pawing the ground and snorting. The bigger boy had a doe with him. Another buck ran under my tree. I had no opportunity for a shot. Several whitetails gravitated to this spot where trails crossed on the edge of a break.
I waited until the deer moved on, well after dark. Down the bluff, I went to retrieve a lock-on stand. The only tree near this magic spot I could get in was an osage orange. I screwed in the steps and hung my stand.
The date was Nov. 6, 1985. It was as if someone had flipped a switch for most of the does to come in heat.
I was in my stand before daylight the next morning. Shortly after daylight. I heard a buck thrashing brush and pawing the ground. I stood up and was ready when he came trotting by. After 16 yards, he fell dead off the edge and rolled closer to my truck.
Not all of my readers hunt. Take to the woods for a hike. Take a portable chair and enjoy the day. My favorite place to observe wildlife is Whitewater State Park where the bonus is multiple flocks of sandhill cranes flying over.